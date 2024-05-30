Spending 6% of GDP must to make India developed by 2047: VIT Chancellor G.Viswanathan

Political parties in India should take the education sector seriously as a country's economy is directly linked to its education, Chancellor of the prestigious Vellore Institute of Technology G. Viswanathan has said.

He said there is a need to spend 6 per cent of the nation's GDP on the education sector as it is vital to achieve the goal of India being a developed nation by 2047.

He also added that the per capita income of India in 2023 is $2,600. Those states which are good in education like the southern states or the western states are all above the national average.

In the southern states, it varies from $3,500 to $4,000. Kerala comes first, Telangana second, and Tamil Nadu is third... They're all around $4,000. Whereas Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are less than $1,000 because they lag in education, he said.

It is not known to the people. People have to be taught about this. Political parties don't take it seriously. Unless we concentrate on education, economically we cannot come up. It applies to families, society, states, and the country. That's where I would very much like the state governments and the central government to sit together and see that enough money is allotted for education, he said.

Viswanathan, who is also the founder of the VIT, was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the State University of New York (SUNY) in Binghamton on May 10 for his contributions to international higher education.