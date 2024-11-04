Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day celebration begins at Naya Raipur

Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day, Rajyotsava 2024, celebrations (from November 4 to November 6) have begun at at the Rajyotsava venue in Naya Raipur, Atal Nagar. Government departments have set up exhibition stalls to showcase achievements and ongoing projects, with officials from all departments focused on highlighting contributions.

The program was presided over by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai, while Dr. Raman Singh, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, attended as a guest.

The events on November 5 will commence under the patronage of Governor Raman Deka, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presiding. The State Award Ceremony and the Rajyotsava’s concluding event will take place on November 6, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest. On this occasion, Governor Raman Deka will preside, and both Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh will attend as guests.

Over the three-day celebration, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Ministers Ramvichar Netam, Dayal Das Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Laxmi Rajwade, Tankaram Verma, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant, Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, along with MLAs including Rajesh Munat, Purandar Mishra, Motilal Sahu, Anuj Sharma, Guru Khushwant Saheb, Indra Kumar Sahu, and other representatives will participate as guests.

Artists will perform during Rajyotsava. The cultural programs will commence at 4:30 p.m. on November 4, with playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee scheduled to perform at 7:45 p.m. Prior to this, there will be performances by Rikhi Kshatriya’s team, presenting folk dances; Mohan Chauhan and team’s Adivindam; dance and music by Sunil Soni and team; and Naam Ramayan by Vidya Varchasvi.

On November 5, starting at 5 p.m., the program will feature ‘Sanskritik Leher Ganga’ by Shri Puranik Sahu, folk tunes by Surendra Sahu, Bhola Yadav, and team; ‘The Moonlight Raga’ by Mohan Naidu and team; and performances by Rajesh Awasthi, Aru Sahu, and Neeti Mohan. The final day, November 6, will include Anurag Star Night by Anurag Sharma, a Mallakhamb act by Manoj Prasad, ‘Magic Bastar’ by Savi Srivastava, and a musical performance by Pawan Deep and Arunita.

Throughout the event, the Government of Chhattisgarh will organise an exhibition at the Rajyotsava venue. A Craft Village will be set up to display and sell a variety of handicrafts. Domes have been constructed at the venue for the exhibitions: Dome-1 and Dome-2 will feature government department stalls, Dome-3 will showcase commercial enterprises, and Dome-4 will host public sector institutions. Shilp Gram, Food Court, and Meena Bazaar are expected to be attractions for attendees at Rajyotsava.

