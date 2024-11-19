Baanhem Ventures raises fresh funding of INR 33 million from Mudhal Partners founded by Mr. Kumar Vembu

The show aims to showcase a stellar line-up of first-generation entrepreneurs at seed and growth stages, exclusively from Tamil Nadu. It will also act as a catalyst to promote a shift in mindset of HNIs to invest in startups, encouraging aspiring first-generation entrepreneurs to embrace new ideas and build businesses that can drive both people and economic improvement in the state.

Commenting on establishing Mudhal Partners, Mr. Kumar Vembu said, “I was impressed by Baanhem’s vision to specifically develop first-generation & native entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu for the future, and their (Baanhem’s) scientific-approach to produce successful start-ups. It is for this very reason that I decided to be the first to join this novel initiative, which led to the establishment of Mudhal Partners (means First Partners in Tamil).”