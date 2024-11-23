Seminar on strategic management and Artificial Intelligence in public sector projects held at UJVN Limited headquarters

On 23rd November 2024, the Project Management Institute (PMI) North India, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Productivity Council, organized a seminar on Strategic Management and Use of Artificial Intelligence in Public Sector Projects at UJVN Limited's headquarters, Ujjwal.

During the event, Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of UJVN Limited, was nominated as Region Connect Ambassador by the Chairman and Board of Directors of PMI North India.

Established in 1969, PMI is a leading non-profit organization in project, program, and portfolio management. It advances the project management profession through globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities.

Objective of the Seminar

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among participants about the challenges faced by public sector organizations and how to effectively address them using strategic management and artificial intelligence (AI) in project execution and management.

Keynote Address by Dr Sandeep Singhal

As the keynote speaker, Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of UJVN Limited, emphasized the importance of adopting new technologies and efficient working systems to complete projects on time and address potential issues during project execution.

He highlighted that strategic planning and artificial intelligence can enable the timely completion of projects, even in challenging and adverse conditions. Citing the example of the corporation's 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project, Dr. Singhal mentioned that despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, UJVN Limited successfully maintained the pace of the project and completed it on time—a unique achievement in India during that period.

Advantages of AI in the Energy Sector

Dr Singhal further explained the benefits of integrating AI and strategic planning in the energy sector, including:

Improved efficiency in project operations

Enhanced power transmission and distribution

Significant time savings

Cost reduction in project execution

Insights from Distinguished Speakers

The seminar featured insightful sessions from experts on various topics:

Jai Kumar, Chairman of PMI North India, delivered the inaugural address.

Pritam Gautam, former Chairman of PMI, spoke on project management.

P.K. Jha, a renowned trainer, discussed life skills.

Mukul Gupta, advisor, addressed challenges faced by public sector projects and their solutions.

Dr. Gaurav Kumar Chawla presented on the role of artificial intelligence.

A.K. Singh, retired Chief General Manager of ONGC, shared insights on strategic management.

Participation and Presence

The seminar witnessed the active participation of UJVN Limited's senior leadership and personnel, including:

Vinay Mishra, Director of Operations

Executive Directors Pankaj Kulshreshtha and Digvijay Singh

General Managers Vivek Atreya, Indra Mohan Karasi, K.K. Jaiswal, Sanjay Patel, and Vimal Kumar

Deputy General Managers, Executive Engineers, and Assistant Engineers

Additionally, members of the Human Resources Department, including Babita Kohli, Manish Ingle, Bhim Bahadur, and others, were also present.

This well-rounded seminar served as a platform for sharing knowledge and exploring innovative strategies to address the evolving challenges in public sector project management.

(This is a press release by UJVN Limited.)