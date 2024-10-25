Saints and Seers praise CM's decision to build a permanent ashram in Ujjain

BHOPAL: The state government has already started preparations for the Global Simhastha to be held in Ujjain in 2028. Ujjain has always been known for saints coming from all over the country to take part in Simhastha. Sadhus, saints, Mahants, Akhara heads, Mahamandaleshwar, etc. from all over the country have expressed happiness over Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s announcement of the construction of a permanent ashram in the interest of the saints and have appreciated his announcement.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has said that just as proper permanent ashrams for saints have been built in Haridwar, efforts will be made to build similar ashrams for saints in Ujjain. The plan will be given shape through the Ujjain Development Authority. Along with the development of all the basic facilities, the construction of the ashrams for saints will be done in parallel. Priority will also be given to running public activities like Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ashram, medical center, Ayurveda center etc. through Sanatan Dharma followers of the society interested in the work.