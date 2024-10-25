Saints and Seers praise CM's decision to build a permanent ashram in Ujjain

BHOPAL: The state government has already started preparations for the Global Simhastha to be held in Ujjain in 2028. Ujjain has always been known for saints coming from all over the country to take part in Simhastha. Sadhus, saints, Mahants, Akhara heads, Mahamandaleshwar, etc. from all over the country have expressed happiness over Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s announcement of the construction of a permanent ashram in the interest of the saints and have appreciated his announcement.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has said that just as proper permanent ashrams for saints have been built in Haridwar, efforts will be made to build similar ashrams for saints in Ujjain. The plan will be given shape through the Ujjain Development Authority. Along with the development of all the basic facilities, the construction of the ashrams for saints will be done in parallel. Priority will also be given to running public activities like Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ashram, medical center, Ayurveda center etc. through Sanatan Dharma followers of the society interested in the work.
The Sant Samaj from Ujjain to Haridwar has welcomed this important initiative taken by Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, President of Maa Mansa Devi Trust, Haridwar, Secretary of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, described the decision of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav as very important and said it will set new dimensions for development. Mahamandaleshwar and heads of Akharas have expressed happiness over this initiative. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Ji of Juna Akhara said that it is the saints and good men who are the sustainers of the divine sentiments like “Sarvam Khalvidam Brahma Neh Nanasti Kinchan” and “Atmavat Sarva Bhuteshu”, which have been inherent in the Sanatan Dharma culture for a long time, and propagandists of public welfare schemes and spiritual concepts.
Swami Avadheshanand ji said that as per the decision taken by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, permission to saints, Mahants, Akhara heads, Mahamandaleshwar etc. to build permanent ashrams in Ujjain like Haridwar is highly commendable. He thanked the Chief Minister for his sensitivity towards the development of Ujjain pilgrimage and saints.
Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Sri Sri 1008 Anand Sri Vibhushit Avadhoot Baba Arun Giri Ji Maharaj (Environment Baba) said that there is great joy among the saints. Simhastha Kshetra in Ujjain, a place of Akharas, the land of saints, the saint community welcomes him for the permanent ashram construction which will save the environment. With this, Ujjain will also develop like Haridwar where ashrams will be built for saints and great personalities.
Rajya Sabha MP Bal Yogi Shri Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar Valmiki Dham said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has taken an unprecedented and historic decision with his wisdom and prudence. Kumbh Mela is held at four holy places in India, one of which is Avantika Puri, Ujjain. It is a matter of happiness that in the history of Kumbh, Avantika and the reign of Madhya Pradesh, the great Mahatmas of the country will not live in tents but will stay in permanent ashrams due to the decision of Dr. Yadav, in Kumbh-2028.
Bal Yogi Shri Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj said that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has taken this decision because a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Dr. Yadav has pledged that in the Kumbh that will be held in 2028, all the designated Akharas in the country will be made concrete. For this, a building would be constructed on 25 percent area on a plot of one hectare. The remaining land will remain open for other necessary arrangements. Being a sanyasi, he wished and blessed a bright future for Chief Minister Dr. Yadav on behalf of all the saints of the country.
Arun Giri Ji Maharaj (Avadhoot Baba) of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Panchdashanam Aavahan Akhara, Haridwar Haridwar, Bal Yogi Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar Valmiki Dham, (Rajya Sabha MP), Mahant Rameshwar Giri Maharaj, Secretary Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara, President, Shaiv Mandal Ujjain, Peer Ramnath Ji Maharaj, Gadipati, Shri Bharathari Gufa, Ujjain and Mahant Dr. Rameshwar Das Maharaj, President Ramadal Akhara Parishad, Ujjain have also expressed happiness over the decision of the Chief Minister.
(This is a press statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Government)