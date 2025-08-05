SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchirappalli welcomes Computer Science and Engineering freshers with a grand inaugural ceremony

Tiruchirappalli: The School of Computing, under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchirappalli, hosted an inspiring and grand Fresher’s Inaugural Function for the Computer Science and Engineering Fresher’s Batch (2025–2029) on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. in the SRM Auditorium.

The event marked a significant occasion to formally welcome the newly admitted Computer Science and Engineering students and their proud parents into the SRMIST academic community.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. R. Jagadeesh Kannan, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, who extended heartfelt greetings to the fresher’s and their parents. He shared the school’s vision, highlighted the importance of academic sincerity, and encouraged students to embrace innovation and holistic development.

This was followed by the introduction of the Chief Guest by Dr. R. Deebalakshmi, Associate Professor and Head (Cyber Security), who presented the outstanding professional accomplishments of the guest.

The Chief Guest, Dr. S. D. Sudarsan, Executive Director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Bengaluru, delivered an enlightening keynote address. He highlighted CDAC’s technological milestones, such as the development of high-performance computers and the COVID Defender system. He underscored the growing demand for interdisciplinary research and the rising relevance of quantum computing. Addressing the fresher’s, he urged them to strengthen their resumes with collaborative, real-world projects and extended an invitation to visit CDAC to explore opportunities in advanced computing.

Prof. (Dr.) Md. Sameeruddin Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SRMIST Tiruchirappalli, motivated students to pursue education with discipline and vision.

Dr. K. Kathiravan, Director of Admissions, urged the freshers to utilize the vast academic and research resources available at SRM and start their educational journey with commitment and confidence.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. S. Kanaga Suba Raja, Professor and Associate Dean, School of Computing, who expressed deep gratitude to all dignitaries, faculty, students, parents, and the organizing team for making the event a grand success.

The function set an enthusiastic and purposeful tone for the 2025–2029 batch of Computer Science and Engineering students, symbolizing the start of a promising academic and professional journey.

(This is a press release by the SRM group.)