Major steps taken by the Uttarakhand government during the disaster

On receiving reports of loss of life and property due to the disaster in Dharali-Uttarkashi and Harsil on August 5, 2025, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami issued immediate instructions from Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) to start rescue and relief operations on a war footing. The district administration began relief and rescue efforts in coordination with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire Department, and ITBP. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs were informed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cancelled his Andhra Pradesh tour and arrived at the State Emergency Operation Center, Dehradun, in the evening of August 5, 2025 to assess the ongoing operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister over the phone and assured all possible assistance.

By the evening of August 5, 2025, more than 130 people had been rescued. The CM directed authorities to ensure proper arrangements for food, drinking water, and shelter for the affected. Upon receiving reports of lake formation in the Harsil area, senior army officers were instructed to take appropriate action. The Air Force’s MI-17 helicopters were requested for rescue operations and airlifting of victims.

On August 5, 2025, the government appointed Garhwal Commissioner Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey as the nodal officer for the disaster. Former District Magistrates of Uttarkashi Dr. Mehrban Singh Bisht, Shri Abhishek Rohilla, and Shri Gaurav Kumar were assigned important responsibilities. Additional Secretary Shri Vineet Kumar was instructed to camp in Uttarkashi.

On August 5, 2025, two IGPs, three SPs, one Commandant, and 11 Deputy SPs, along with 300 police personnel, were sent from Dehradun to Uttarkashi. 140 personnel from the Special Disaster Unit of 40th Battalion PAC and IRB Second Battalion Dehradun were also deployed. 160 police personnel, from constables to inspectors, were sent from Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, and Tehri.

On the night of August 5, 2025, the government released ₹20 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue efforts. A team of secretaries from various departments was directed to reach Dharali-Harsil by 06 August 2025.