Rakhi, Relief, and Relationship: A touching moment of humanity amidst disaster

While inspecting the disaster-affected areas of Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami witnessed a profoundly emotional moment on Friday that moved everyone present to tears.

Mrs. Dhangauri Baroliya, a resident of Ishanpur, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), had come to Uttarakhand with her family for a pilgrimage to Gangotri. On August 5, a severe natural disaster struck Dharali, leaving them stranded. Landslides and heavy debris flow blocked all access routes, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

Under the directives of the state government, immediate relief and rescue operations were launched. The Chief Minister has been personally present in the region for the past three days, overseeing ground-level operations. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the rescue teams, Mrs. Baroliya and her family were safely evacuated.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, while the Chief Minister was still in the affected area, Mrs. Baroliya, overwhelmed with emotion, tore a piece from the edge of her saree and tied it as a Rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist. The heartfelt gesture deeply moved everyone present.

The Chief Minister humbly accepted the symbolic Rakhi and assured her that the state government stands firmly with every affected citizen during this critical time and will extend all possible assistance. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

In the difficult terrain of Dharali, this poignant act of sisterly affection and gratitude became a powerful symbol of hope, trust, and human solidarity in the face of adversity.