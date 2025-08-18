Alumni Meet at Easwari Engineering College fosters connections and future growth

CHENNAI: Easwari Engineering College hosted its annual alumni meet Home Coming '25 at the TRP Auditorium, marking a grand reunion that brought togcther hundreds of graduates to celebrate shared memories and foster future collaborations.

The event commenced with an invocation, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by dignitaries. Dr P Deivasundari, Principal, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the pivotal role of alumni as key stakeholders in the institute's growth.

As part of the inauguration, the dignitaries unveiled the alumni magazine Reconnecting through Pages, a platform to keep alumni informed of current developments and showcase the achievements of distinguished graduates.

Presiding over the occasion, Dr R Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions (Ramapuram and Trichy Campuses), reflected on the remarkable journey of the institute and applauded the alumni network's contributions.

Dr S Usha Menon, Dean - Alumni Affairs, presented Alumni Reflection, offering a brief insight into the personal and professional accomplishments of the institute's graduates.

Followed by Dr S Thirumurugan, Dean, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST. Ramapuram, shared his insights on the importance of reading.

The celebrations featured captivating alumni and student performances, a Pro Show, and a DJ session organized by the Campus Life team, culminating in a Moonlight Dinner that provided opportunities for networking and reminiscing.

Home Coming '25 concluded on an inspiring note, leaving attendees with renewed bonds and cherished memories. Easwari Engineering College extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for making the eventa resounding success.

(This is a press release by the Easwari Engineering College.)