CM Stalin hands over SBI insurance claim cheques to families of deceased government employees

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, handed over insurance claim settlement cheques worth a total of ₹4.28 crore to the families of four deceased State Government employees at the Secretariat.

The settlement, made under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Tamil Nadu and the State Bank of India for Salary Package accounts, includes personal accident insurance of up to ₹1 crore and add-on benefits of up to ₹20 lakh for State Government Salary Package and Police Salary Package employees.

The CM was joined on the occasion by Shri Vivekanand Choubey, Chief General Manager of SBI, Chennai Circle, and Shri Joby Jose, General Manager.

The gesture reflects SBI’s commitment to standing with bereaved families, providing timely financial relief and is a message of solidarity in their time of loss.

(This is a Press release by the SBI.)