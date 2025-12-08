Singapore / Bangalore– [08.12.2025] – Galen Growth, the global leader in digital health intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with All Health Tech, appointing the company as the exclusive Sales Partner for HealthTech Alpha in India.

This partnership significantly expands access for Indian pharmaceutical companies, insurers, corporates, investors, and government agencies to HealthTech Alpha—the world’s most advanced digital health intelligence platform.

About HealthTech Alpha

HealthTech Alpha is the industry’s leading intelligence platform for researching digital health ventures, tracking innovation trends, and conducting deep competitive analysis. Used by the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, insurers, governments, and investment firms, the platform contains:

More than 2 billion data points on digital health startups globally

Comprehensive intelligence on corporate activities , partnerships , and investor trends

Evidence-driven insights, venture scoring, and benchmarking tools

Thousands of curated signals including regulatory events, clinical publications, product updates, and partnerships

HealthTech Alpha is accessible as a standalone platform or can be natively integrated into enterprise-grade LLM ecosystems, including: