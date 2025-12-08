Galen Growth Appoints All Health Tech as Exclusive Sales Partner for HealthTech Alpha in India

Singapore / Bangalore– [08.12.2025] – Galen Growth, the global leader in digital health intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with All Health Tech, appointing the company as the exclusive Sales Partner for HealthTech Alpha in India.
This partnership significantly expands access for Indian pharmaceutical companies, insurers, corporates, investors, and government agencies to HealthTech Alpha—the world’s most advanced digital health intelligence platform.
About HealthTech Alpha
HealthTech Alpha is the industry’s leading intelligence platform for researching digital health ventures, tracking innovation trends, and conducting deep competitive analysis. Used by the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, insurers, governments, and investment firms, the platform contains:
More than 2 billion data points on digital health startups globally
Comprehensive intelligence on corporate activities, partnerships, and investor trends
Evidence-driven insights, venture scoring, and benchmarking tools
Thousands of curated signals including regulatory events, clinical publications, product updates, and partnerships
HealthTech Alpha is accessible as a standalone platform or can be natively integrated into enterprise-grade LLM ecosystems, including:
Microsoft Copilot Studio
OpenAI
Perplexity
Other secure enterprise LLM and agentic platforms
This enables organisations to embed trusted, vetted, real-time digital health intelligence directly into their internal AI environments—powering automation, research, and decision-making at scale.
Expanding Access in India
Through this exclusive partnership, All Health Tech will lead all commercial activities for HealthTech Alpha in India, offering localised sales engagement, customer support, and onboarding.
The collaboration will empower Indian stakeholders to:
Conduct advanced market scans and competitor analyses
Benchmark the Indian digital health ecosystem against global peers
Identify, evaluate, and partner with relevant digital health startups
Track corporate strategy, investment flows, and emerging innovation trends
Power internal AI/LLM environments with trusted digital health intelligence
Executive Statements
“India is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing digital health markets globally. By appointing All Health Tech as our exclusive Sales Partner, we are deepening our commitment to supporting Indian corporates, investors, and policymakers with world-class insights through HealthTech Alpha.” — Julien de Salaberry, CEO, Galen Growth
“We are thrilled to bring HealthTech Alpha to India as Galen Growth’s exclusive partner. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen India’s health-tech ecosystem by equipping stakeholders with global-standard analytics, intelligence, and AI-powered research capabilities.” — Karthik S, Founder, All Health Tech
About Galen Growth
Galen Growth is the global leader in digital health market intelligence. Through its industry-defining platform HealthTech Alpha and advisory services, Galen Growth enables organisations to make high-confidence, evidence-based decisions across investment, strategy, partnership development, and innovation.
About All Health Tech
All Health Tech (AHT) is a dedicated health-tech research and intelligence organisation committed to empowering global healthcare stakeholders with timely insights, reliable data, and deep market understanding to accelerate health innovation.
As a leading platform for healthtech perspectives, trends, and stories shaping the future of care, AHT delivers clear, credible, and analytically rich coverage of how technology is transforming health systems worldwide.