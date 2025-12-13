Udayan Care Trust honoured at 9th Human Rights Protection Ratna Award ceremony in Uttarakhand

The Human Rights Protection Centre, Uttarakhand organized a seminar on “New BNS Laws and Protection of Human Rights” along with the 9th Human Rights Protection Ratna Award ceremony. In the seminar experts shared significant insights on the importance of safeguarding human rights.

On this occasion, Udayan Care Trust was honoured for its outstanding contribution in the field of child welfare and social service. The award was received by the Udayan Shalini Fellowship, Dehradun convenor Vimal Dabral from Justice Dr. Rajesh Tandon and Additional Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar. This recognition reflects the impactful services and sensitive working approach of Udayan Care Trust.

The Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) Programme, run by Udayan Care Trust, is operational in 16 states across India. It provides continuous financial assistance to meritorious but economically disadvantaged girl students from Class 11 to higher education. The programme focuses not only on education but also on career guidance, mentoring, personality development and employability enhancement, empowering young women to become self-reliant and responsible contributors to society.

Additionally, the Trust runs residential homes called “Udayan Ghar” for orphaned and abandoned children, ensuring their proper upbringing, care and emotional support.

The event was graced by Padma Shri Dr. R.K. Jain, Dr. Sunil Agarwal, Dr. Kunwar Raj Asthana and Dr. Prem Kashyap along with a large number of human rights activists, experts and social workers.