India Launches DHRUV64, strengthening indigenous microprocessor ecosystem

India has achieved a major milestone in its semiconductor journey with the launch of DHRUV64, the country’s first homegrown 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP), the processor marks a significant step towards self-reliance in advanced chip design.

Built with modern architecture, DHRUV64 offers higher efficiency, improved multitasking and enhanced reliability. Its design allows seamless integration with external hardware systems, making it suitable for strategic and commercial applications across 5G infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation and IoT.

The development has been supported by national initiatives such as Digital India RISC-V, which provide the ecosystem needed for designing, testing and prototyping indigenous chips. Following the success of DHRUV64, next-generation Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors are now under development.

DHRUV64 is strategically significant as it strengthens India’s secure and indigenous semiconductor ecosystem, reducing long-term dependence on imported microprocessors. With India consuming nearly 20% of global microprocessor output, the processor provides a modern platform for domestic innovation and ecosystem growth.