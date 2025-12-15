India Launches DHRUV64, strengthening indigenous microprocessor ecosystem

India has achieved a major milestone in its semiconductor journey with the launch of DHRUV64, the country’s first homegrown 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor.
Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP), the processor marks a significant step towards self-reliance in advanced chip design.
Built with modern architecture, DHRUV64 offers higher efficiency, improved multitasking and enhanced reliability. Its design allows seamless integration with external hardware systems, making it suitable for strategic and commercial applications across 5G infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation and IoT.
The development has been supported by national initiatives such as Digital India RISC-V, which provide the ecosystem needed for designing, testing and prototyping indigenous chips. Following the success of DHRUV64, next-generation Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors are now under development.
DHRUV64 is strategically significant as it strengthens India’s secure and indigenous semiconductor ecosystem, reducing long-term dependence on imported microprocessors. With India consuming nearly 20% of global microprocessor output, the processor provides a modern platform for domestic innovation and ecosystem growth.
The launch builds on earlier indigenous efforts such as SHAKTI (IIT Madras), AJIT (IIT Bombay), VIKRAM (ISRO–SCL) and THEJAS64 (C-DAC), reinforcing India’s growing capabilities in processor development and advanced semiconductor design.
India’s progress in indigenous processor development reflects a strong commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the semiconductor sector. DHRUV64 powered and supported by national programmes such as DIR-V, C2S, ISM, DLI and INUP-i2i, the processor showcases the country’s growing capability to design, develop and prototype advanced processors. With coordinated efforts across MeitY, C-DAC, academic institutions and industry, India is building the talent, research strength and infrastructure needed for long-term leadership in advanced technologies. The progress from THEJAS32 to DHRUV64, and the ongoing development of Dhanush and Dhanush+, illustrates a confident national pathway toward indigenous processor innovation and technological self-reliance.