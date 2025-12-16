Hyundai Motor India Foundation restores two ponds in Irungattukottai Village, Sriperumbudur

Kancheepuram: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today handed over two rejuvenated ponds in Irungattukottai village, Sriperumbudur block, Kancheepuram district. The ₹2.63 crore project has enhanced the combined storage capacity of the ponds for 151 Mn litre water benefiting nearly 5000 people by improving water availability for agriculture and household use.

This initiative is part of HMIF’s H₂OPE program, which focuses on water conservation and improving access to clean water across India. The project aims to strengthen water storage capacity and support groundwater recharge through rainwater harvesting.

With the active support of the village panchayat and strong community participation, Hyundai Motor India Foundation implemented this project under its H₂OPE initiativewith on-ground support from Hand in Hand India. To build awareness and foster ownership, HMIF organized cleaning drives and water conservation campaigns during the implementation phase. The rejuvenation focused on cleaning and deepening the ponds, strengthening the banks, creating steps and pathways for easy access, installing solar lights for safety, planting native trees for greenery, and securing the area with a boundary wall.

HMIF Trustees, Mr. Gopala Krishnan C S and Mr. Saravanan T, formally handed over the rejuvenated ponds to the village panchayat president Mr Sivakumar S and Panchayat Union Councillor Mr Senthilrajan S in the presence of district officials and other members from the village.

“Water is the foundation of life and sustainable development. Through our H₂OPE program, we are committed to creating long-term solutions that not only conserve water but also empower communities. By rejuvenating water bodies and installing clean drinking water systems in schools, we are reinforcing Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ - where progress means protecting natural resources and improving lives,” said Mr. Gopala Krishnan C S, Trustee, Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

The project advances SDG 6 by improving water quality, SDG 13 by boosting climate resilience, and SDG 11 by creating sustainable, healthier communities.