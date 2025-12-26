Young engineering student recovers from decade-long seizures after advanced radiosurgery at Apollo Cancer Centre

Chennai: For 10 long years, a young engineering student from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh lived with a secret battle. His seizures did not always look like seizures — sometimes they arrived as sudden bursts of inappropriate laughter, sometimes as blank stares or slow, involuntary nods. Teachers misunderstood it. Friends brushed it off. However, his family watched with growing fear as the episodes became more frequent and disruptive.

By age 23, despite multiple antiepileptic medications, the seizures had carved themselves into his daily life — unpredictable, intrusive, and stubbornly resistant to treatment.

Advanced neuroimaging revealed the culprit: a hypothalamic hamartoma, a rare benign lesion buried deep in the left hypothalamus and extending into the third ventricle (Type 3 lesion). Its location complicates everything. It lies among the brain’s most vital passageways, including memory circuits, optic pathways, and endocrine control centres. Traditional surgery risks disturbing structures that cannot be disturbed.

At the Apollo Cancer Centre, a multidisciplinary team reviewed every option: open resection, endoscopic disconnection, laser ablation, and stereotactic radiosurgery. Radiosurgery offers distinct advantages for treating deep lesions. It required no incisions, caused no brain retraction, and avoided the risks of disconnecting delicate limbic pathways. Unlike open and endoscopic techniques, which can affect memory or hormonal function, radiosurgery treats lesions without affecting the surrounding circuits. It delivers sub-millimetre precision, prevents heat spread associated with laser ablation, and has a far lower risk of endocrine complications. While invasive approaches require ICU care and recovery time, radiosurgery is outpatient, often allowing patients to resume normal activities within a day.

Given the anatomical complexity and the patient’s decade-long symptoms, the team recommended fractionated CyberKnife®️ stereotactic radiosurgery, the safest high-precision option.

He received Cyberknife Radiosurgery, which was planned to sculpt the dose around critical structures while targeting the hamartoma. Seizure improvement after radiosurgery typically unfolds over several months. However, in this case, the response surprised even seasoned specialists: the young man became completely seizure-free within four weeks. His medications will be tapered gradually over a period of time.

There were no acute side effects — no visual disturbance, no cognitive decline, no pituitary dysfunction. Follow-up assessments confirmed smooth and stable recovery, reinforcing the safety and precision of radiosurgical treatment for deep-seated hypothalamic lesions.