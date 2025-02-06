Meril Hosts Robotic Innovation Summit (RIS) in Vapi: A major milestone in India’s leap to adopt surgical robotics

Vapi, India – The Robotic Innovation Summit (RIS), hosted at Meril Academy in Vapi, brought together some of the world’s most renowned national and international surgeons for a day of collaboration, innovation, and discovery in the field of robotic-assisted surgery. The event spotlighted Misso, Meril’s groundbreaking AI-powered joint replacement robotic system, and showcased its growing impact on surgical precision and patient outcomes across India.

Revolutionizing Joint Replacement Surgery with Misso:

At the core of the summit was Misso, launched in June 2024 and already making waves with over 50 installations across India in a short span of time. Misso’s advanced AI-based capabilities, including real-time analytics and precision alignment, were demonstrated to attendees, offering unparalleled insight into how the technology is transforming the landscape of joint replacement surgery.

In addition to Misso, the summit highlighted Meril’s robust R&D projects, including advancements in Uni-Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Trauma, and Spine Surgery. These efforts reflect Meril’s commitment to continuous innovation and its focus on expanding the scope of robotic solutions for the most challenging surgical needs.

A Global Convergence of Expertise

The summit featured thought leaders and pioneers in robotic surgery, who shared their experiences and perspectives:

Dr. K J Reddy, an eminent surgeon, stated, “The Robotic Innovation Summit demonstrates Meril’s vision to not only develop cutting-edge technologies but also ensure they are accessible to surgeons and patients across India. Misso is a game-changer.”

Investing in the Future

Meril’s journey in healthcare is backed by a state-of-the-art with overall 4 million square-foot facility. Meril hosts manufacturing for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Robotics, Diagnostics, Cardiac surgery, Endosurgery, Peripheral Intervention, ENT, research & development, and training. This infrastructure reinforces Meril's commitment to advancing med-tech innovation with a focus on improving patient care through technology and education.

Bridging the Healthcare Gap Across India

Meril has consistently worked to ensure that advanced surgical technologies like Misso are not confined to metropolitan cities but reach patients across the length and breadth of the country. The company’s efforts include partnerships with hospitals, surgeon training programs, and initiatives aimed at making robotic surgery more accessible.

“Meril has always strived to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Misso represents not just a technological breakthrough but also our commitment to transforming surgical care in India. The Robotic Innovation Summit is a reflection of our vision to create a collaborative, future-ready ecosystem that benefits both surgeons and patients,” said Manish Deshmukh, Chief Marketing Officer of Meril.