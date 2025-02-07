Gautam Adani commits to seva at his son’s wedding, sets an example by donating Rs 10,000 cr for social causes

AHMEDABAD: On his visit last month to the Maha Kumbh Mela, Gautam Adani had said that his son’s wedding would be conducted in a “simple and traditional way.” Staying true to his word, and also ending all speculations that his son Jeet Adani’s wedding would be a lavish and spectacular affair, the billionaire industrialist not only kept the wedding simple but also donated Rs 10,000 crore. This distinctive wedding gift from one of the richest men in the world will be channelled into various social causes.

Sources close to Adani said that his cause list for this sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of "सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है|"

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

On the occasion of the wedding of his younger son, Gautam Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter):