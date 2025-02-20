FLO's evening with Shreya Ghoshal held; the singer's 'All Hearts Tour' concert to come to Chennai on March 1

FICCI FLO Chennai, the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), led by Chairperson Dr.CA. Divya Abhishek successfully hosted an enchanting evening with one of India's most celebrated playback singers, Shreya Ghoshal.

The event was organised in collaboration with Nexperience Entertainment.

During the thought provoking discussion moderated by Kalaimamani Anil Srinivasan, Shreya Ghoshal shared her journey in the Indian music industry, offering valuable insights into her experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

She spoke about her passion for music, the evolution of the industry, and the importance of staying true to one's art. Her perspectives on balancing professional excellence with personal growth resonated deeply with the audience.

Speaking about the event, Dr CA. CMA. CS.Divya Abhishek, Chairperson of FLO, Chennai noted: "Shreya Ghoshal's journey is a testament to dedication, talent, and resilience. Her insights were both inspiring and enlightening, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present. This evening was a tribute to the spirit of womanhood and the power of perseverance."

The event witnessed an elite gathering of over 475 FLO members, distinguished guests, and prominent personalities from various spheres, making it a grand spectacle of music and celebration.

Beyond music, Shreya Ghoshal is known for her philanthropic contributions, supporting various causes such as child welfare, education, and healthcare. She actively participates in social initiatives and uses her influence to raise awareness about important issues, making her a true role model.

'ALL HEARTS TOUR'

The All Hearts Tour by the incomparable Shreya Ghoshal is coming to Chennai on March 1, 2025, at YMCA Ground, Nandanam, promising a night of unforgettable music and emotions.

"Chennai has always been special for me and I am absolutely thrilled to bring my All Hearts Tour to this vibrant city. The warmth, energy, and love from the people here make every performance unforgettable, and I can’t wait to share my music with all of you," said Shreya Ghoshal, expressing her excitement for the upcoming concert.

ABOUT FLO

FLO is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), an all-India forum for women, FLO has its headquarters in New Delhi, with 20 chapters covering different geographical regions of India including Chennai. FLO represents over 14,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals and has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers etc.