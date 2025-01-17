SPARSH Hospitals launches advanced fertility care at RR Nagar centre

Karnataka's leading hospital chain, SPARSH Hospitals, has launched its advanced fertility care within its SS SPARSH Hospital at RR Nagar in Bangalore. The new facility marks a significant step towards the group’s commitment in delivering specialised, advanced and compassionate healthcare, said a media release issued by the group on Friday.

The advanced fertility care unit is equipped with latest technology and a team of experts specialising in reproductive techniques, including advanced embryology labs and AI assisted embryo selection.

Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, was the Chief Guest at the launch event, while actress Harshika Poonacha attended the inauguration as guest of honour.

Commenting on this milestone Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil said, “This advanced fertility care centre is a testament of our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of countless families with specialised care and advanced treatment. With the expertise of our medical team, we aim to ensure that every couple gets personalized care on their journey towards parenthood.”

“Opening an advanced fertility care centre is a part of our vision. Our ambition is clear: if a medical advancement can happen anywhere in the world, it should be possible at SPARSH. We aim to deliver world-class care, right here in India, with a focus on innovation, quality, and compassion. We want SPARSH Hospitals to be a beacon of healthcare excellence, where everyone feels as safe and cared for as they would in any top hospital globally,” emphasised Dr. Patil.

“With our expertise and state-of-the-art facility, we would ensure the world-class treatment options for couples facing fertility challenges. Mother and child's health is correlated to the nation’ development hence this step will ensure healthy babies and healthy India,” said Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, SPARSH Hospitals

Expressing her enthusiasm, actress Poonacha said "It's an honour to be a part of such a transformative initiative taken by SS SPARSH Hospital in the area of fertility care. Motherhood is a cherished dream, and this Centre is a symbol of hope and possibility for countless couples."

"I commend SPARSH Hospital for their dedication to making dreams come true,” she added.

SS SPARSH Hospital, RR Nagar also offers specialised services for high-risk cases and personalised treatment plans, ensuring comprehensive care tailored to individual needs.

“We continue to uphold SPARSH’s legacy of excellence in healthcare by extending our expertise to fertility solutions. With this new facility, the hospital reaffirms its commitment to touching lives and giving life to dreams,” concluded Sudhindra G Bhat, COO, SS SPARSH Hospital, RR Nagar.