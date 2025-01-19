Vidyodaya School’s alumni reunion to be held on January 25

Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association (Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj) is having its Annual Reunion get-together on Saturday 25th January 2025 from 2pm to 6pm at the Vidyodaya School premises.

A press release said, " This reunion has been held for over 25 years so that past students may get together informally and get an update about school activities. Old and retiring teachers are also honoured. 12 Scholarships amounting to Rs.1.44 Lakhs ( Rs.12,000/- each ) for students from low socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya will be distributed. These scholarships have been given regularly by the Alumni for over 18 years and we hope to increase the number and amount every year. "