Gujarat tableau themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development' captivates audience on 76th Republic Day

The Gujarat Tableau, themed "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development," and titled ‘Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar: A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development’, mesmerized the audience at the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The artists performing Maniyara Raas performance alongside the tableau further captivated the crowd. It is noteworthy that 31 tableaux from various states and central departments were showcased along Kartavya Path, with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

Gujarat Tableau titled “Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development,” beautifully depicted a remarkable blend of cultural heritage and modern development, reflecting the progress of both the state and the nation. The tableau showcased the grandeur of the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar, historically known as Anartpur, alongside the 21st-century marvel, the Statue of Unity. It also highlighted the state's significant progress toward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) through various developmental initiatives in defense, technology, automobile, and manufacturing sectors.

The tableau opened with the 'Kirti Toran', a 12th-century cultural gateway of Gujarat from the Solanki era, located in Vadnagar, and concluded with the 21st-century marvel - the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, standing at 182 meters. Between these two iconic landmarks, the tableau presented Gujarat’s remarkable advancements in various sectors such as defense, technology, automobile, and manufacturing, showcasing the state's pivotal role in advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The tableau paid homage to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji on his 100th birth anniversary by showcasing the Atal Bridge, connecting both ends of the Sabarmati Riverfront. Additionally, the tableau highlighted Gujarat’s ambitious plans for underwater sports activities at Dwarka and Shivrajpur beaches.

In the foreground, the tableau depicted the UNESCO heritage site Anartpur (Modern day Vadnagar) and the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' from Vadnagar. The Kutchhi clay-glazed artwork below added a unique artistic touch to the presentation.

The central section depicted Gujarat's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives in defense technology, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s C-295 aircraft unit to be manufactured in Vadodara by Tata Advanced System Limited. Below this, the ‘Atal Bridge’ was portrayed as a symbol of technological progress connecting the two ends of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The tableau also emphasised Gujarat’s substantial investment in semiconductor production, including chips and related equipment, and showcased the state’s growth as an automobile manufacturing hub with its expanding auto-machine industry. The tableau’s final section showcases the world's tallest and the majestic 182-meter-tall ‘Statue of Unity,’ a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Constructed using iron collected from farmers across India, this monumental structure commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister.

At the base of the statue, the tableau emphasises Gujarat’s upcoming Underwater Sports initiatives at the revered Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach. Enhancing the tableau’s visual appeal was Gujarat’s vibrant Maniyara Raas, brought to life with the dynamic rhythm of traditional yet modern Duha.

This year, a total of 31 tableaux were featured in the Republic Day parade, including 16 from 15 states and union territories, as well as contributions from various central government departments.

The tableau, presented by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, was produced under the guidance of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Smt. Avantika Singh Aulakh, Information Director Shri Kishor Bachani, Additional Director Shri Arvind Patel. Joint Information Director Dr. Sanjay Kachot and Deputy Information Director Shri Jigar Khunt played pivotal roles in the tableau development.