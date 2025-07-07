Be prepared to learn and teach Sanatana Dharma: Mata Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi stated that we should be prepared to learn and teach the Sanatana Dharma of India, which embodies culture and values. She emphasized that this is also the message from the life of Swami Vivekananda, and that peace will prevail in the world if we consider nature as belonging to everyone. Amma was delivering her benedictory address after receiving the Vivekananda International Peace Award, instituted by Vivekananda International Relations. Amma received the award at a ceremony held in the Amritapuri Ashram hall. The award recognizes Amma's public welfare activities at an international level.

At the ceremony held at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri, Amma received the award, consisting of a plaque and a certificate of commendation, from Gagan Malhotra, Convener of Vivekananda International Relations Foundation, and Ravikumar Iyer, Chief Patron. Ravikumar Iyer, Chief Patron of Vivekananda International Relations, who spoke at the event, said that it is a truth that peace prevails wherever Amma travels in the world, and that Amma can also spread India's Sanatana message, rooted in Dharma and truth, to the world. Gagan Malhotra, Coordinator of Vivekananda International Relations, Sarika Panhalkar, CEO of Tarpan Foundation, Shreya Bharathiya, Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation, A. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Chakra Foundation, and others spoke at the event.

(This is a press release by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math)