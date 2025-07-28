CM Bhupendra Patel has approved an Action Plan for AI implementation to position Gujarat as the nation’s leader in AI-enabled governance

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, aligning with India’s commitment to global AI leadership, Gujarat has developed an Action Plan for the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence.

The Action Plan will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities.

AI Implementation Roadmap – Focused on six key pillars: Data, Digital Infrastructure, Capacity Building, Research and Development, Startup Facilitation, and ‘Safe and Trusted AI’.

The goal is to train over 2.5 lakh individuals, including students, MSMEs, and government officials, in AI, ML, and related domains.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has approved the Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030 to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programs through the application of Artificial Intelligence.

Aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to position India as a global leader in digital empowerment and technology sectoral progress through extensive AI adoption, Gujarat has launched this Action Plan.

This action plan of Gujarat has been announced in alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to leveraging widespread use of AI for digital empowerment and preparing India to lead the world in the technological sector.

At the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath in November 2024, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel declared that Gujarat will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047.

To realize this vision and embed AI in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, fintech, and other critical sectors across the state, a 10-member expert AI Taskforce Committee has been established. The CM has approved the Action Plan for Implementation of A.I. 2025-2030, based on the Taskforce’s recommendations.

Prepared under the guidance of the CM, this Action Plan will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will foster a robust, innovative AI ecosystem that ensures seamless service delivery, improved citizen welfare, and enhanced quality of life with prosperity.

To ensure the structured and timely implementation of the action plan, the state will establish a dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission. This mission will function as a specialized institutional mechanism, leading the design, implementation, and innovation of AI strategies and emerging technologies within the state government.

Additionally, it will strengthen a robust ecosystem by fostering collaboration among startups, academic research, and industries. The mission will focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in AI and related technologies.

------------------