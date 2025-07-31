State Bank of India, Chennai Circle gets a new Chief General Manager

Vivekanand Choubey has assumed charge as the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Chennai Circle, which oversees 1,282 branches across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with a business portfolio of ₹4.80 trillion.

A seasoned banker with over 27 years of experience, Choubey began his career with SBI in 1998 as a Probationary Officer.

He has served in diverse leadership roles in India and abroad, including heading Retail Banking (NRI) operations in the UK and serving as Special Secretary and Executive Secretary to the Chairman at SBI's Corporate Centre.

A Commerce graduate from the University of Delhi, he also holds CAIIB and multiple certifications in investment, branch management, and SME credit.

His dynamic leadership and rich experience are poised to further strengthen SBI’s presence and customers connect in the region