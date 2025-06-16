A new dawn of education in Chhattisgarh: No school left without teachers now

Prior to this rationalisation initiative, the state had 453 teacherless schools and 5,936 schools with only one teacher — a situation particularly severe in remote and sensitive districts like Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur.

To resolve this critical gap, the state government launched a three-tier counselling process at the district, divisional, and state levels for the redeployment of teachers. As a result, Chhattisgarh today boasts of a school education system wherein no school is without a teacher, and every high school has the minimum required faculty in place.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, commending this rationalisation initiative, said, “We are determined to ensure that no child in Chhattisgarh has to study without a teacher. Through this initiative, we are not only adhering to the Right to Education Act but also laying the foundation for a stronger and more equitable education system. This is not merely a transfer exercise — it is the restoration of justice in education.”

He further affirmed that addressing the situation of single-teacher schools remains a top priority of his government, and in the coming months, additional teachers will be appointed through promotions and fresh recruitments.

The state government is now focusing on 1,207 primary schools that still operate with only one teacher. A comprehensive strategy has been drawn up to resolve this by prioritising promotions of head teachers, deployment of additional staff, and expediting the recruitment process.

Among the single-teacher primary schools still present in the state, the highest numbers are found in Bastar (283), Bijapur (250), Sukma (186), Mohla-Manpur-Chowki (124), Korba (89), Balrampur (94), Narayanpur (64), Dhamtari (37), Surajpur (47), Dantewada (11), and just 22 schools in other districts. Teachers will soon be appointed in these schools based on specific requirements.

This effort by the Chhattisgarh government is a significant step towards making education more inclusive and ensuring equal learning opportunities for every child. The entire process has demonstrated that rationalisation is not merely an administrative reform but a social justice-driven transformation, placing every child, every village, and every school at its heart.

