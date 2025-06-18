Chhattisgarh government announces eight big decisions

In a Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at his Civil Lines residence office today, following significant decisions were taken:

1. Cabinet approved a major decision to extend certain educational benefits to communities that have been technically excluded from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lists. Accordingly, students belonging to the Dihari Korwa, Baghel Kshatriya, Sansari Oraon, and Pabia/Pavia/Paviya communities will be eligible to receive state-funded scholarships and stipends equivalent to those granted to Scheduled Tribes. Similarly, students of the Domra caste will be granted benefits equivalent to those for Scheduled Castes. These communities will also be allowed hostel and ashram admissions within approved seat limits.

2. With the objective to promote renewable energy and provide economic benefits to electricity consumers, the Cabinet has approved state financial aid for the installation of rooftop solar plants under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Through the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), beneficiaries will receive both central and state financial support depending on plant capacity (1kW, 2kW, 3kW and above). For example:

* For a 1kW system: Total aid of Rs 45,000 (Rs 30,000 from Centre + Rs 15,000 from State)

* For a 3kW or higher system: Total aid of Rs 1,08,000 (Rs 78,000 from Centre + Rs 30,000 from State)

Similar benefits are proposed for Housing Societies and Residential Welfare Associations. The subsidy amount will be provided to CSPDCL in advance for disbursal to beneficiaries.

Targets have been set for installation of 60,000 solar plants in 2025–26 and 70,000 in 2026–27, with respective budgetary implications of Rs 180 crore and Rs 210 crore. CSPDCL will be the implementing agency, and a dedicated bank account will be opened for transparent management of subsidies. Priority for state aid will be given to those whose grid synchronization occurred on or after 1 April 2025.

3. In a landmark move for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism, the Cabinet has approved formation of Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

This self-financed society—on the lines of a similar body functioning in Madhya Pradesh since 1996—will work towards protecting the rapidly declining tiger population in Chhattisgarh (currently estimated at 18–20). It will raise funds through voluntary contributions and will not place any additional burden on the state exchequer.

The society will undertake direct conservation efforts, promote eco-tourism through local community involvement, and encourage environmental education, research, and training—creating opportunities for employment while preserving biodiversity.

4. Cabinet has approved the merger of Vivekananda Institute of Social Health, Welfare and Services, Chhattisgarh (VISHWAS)—an allied organisation of the grant-in-aid educational institution Ramkrishna Mission Ashram Narayanpur—into the parent Ashram.

5. In a move to promote horticultural education, the Cabinet has approved the transfer of 100 acres of government land (out of a total 94.290 hectares) in Belgaon, under Saja Tehsil of Bemetara district, free of cost to the Horticulture Department for the establishment of a Horticulture College under the Horticulture University.

6. Cabinet has approved the proposal to transfer ownership of the ‘JashPure’ brand—under which women's self-help groups in Jashpur district produce traditional items such as herbal and mahua tea—to the state government or the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) to expand market reach and boost marketing efforts.

The move is expected to promote agro and food processing units, increase demand for local raw materials, and generate more employment opportunities for tribal women. The trademark transfer will not impose any additional financial burden on the state.

7. Acknowledging the supreme sacrifice of martyred police personnel, the Cabinet has amended Clause 13(3) of the Unified Revised Guidelines–2013 for compassionate appointments.

Now, in cases where a police officer is martyred in Naxalite violence, any eligible family member (male or female) may opt for a compassionate appointment in any department across any district or division of the state. Previously, such appointments were generally restricted to the same department or office where the deceased was employed.

8. To ensure systematic exploration and infrastructure development of minor minerals in the state, the Cabinet has approved the draft notification for the establishment of State Mineral Exploration Trust (SMET).

Modeled after the National Mineral Exploration Trust of the Government of India, SMET will receive an additional 2% of the royalty revenue from all minor minerals. The fund will be utilized for high-tech exploration, infrastructure development, information systems, logistical support, and human resource development in the mining sector.

(This is a press release by the Chhattisgarh government.)