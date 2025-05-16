Uttarakhand Cabinet Passes Resolution appreciating Indian Army on the Success of Operation Sindoor

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution appreciating the Indian Army, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Defence on the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor.

The Cabinet’s resolution stated, "Operation Sindoor reflects the indomitable courage, extraordinary valour, and exceptional strategic skills of the Indian Army. This operation has emerged as a living example of India’s sovereignty, security, and inner strength."

The Cabinet further expressed confidence that this historic military operation would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations and would forever be recorded as a golden chapter in the annals of Indian military history.

This resolution will be sent to the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence to convey the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand.

________

Uttarakhand is a land of the brave, with thousands of soldiers from the state serving the nation’s armed forces with dedication and pride. The success of Operation Sindoor has filled the entire country with immense pride. This operation reflects the Indian Army’s excellence, as well as the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the foresight of the Ministry of Defence.”

(Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand)