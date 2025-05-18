Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jashpur

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai led a spirited ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Charaidand village of Duldula development block, Jashpur district on May 17, to mark the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. The rally commenced from the Shiva temple and proceeded to the mango orchard, resonating with patriotic slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Jai Hind’, as hundreds of citizens waved the national flag in unison.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd of youth, women, and citizens, CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted that the Tiranga Yatra serves as both a homage to the brave soldiers and a reflection of the country’s united spirit. “The participation of citizens from all walks of life in such large numbers in a short span shows that India stands united in national interest,” he said.

CM Shri Sai commended the Indian Army for its valour in ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Modi, the mission achieved remarkable success. He recalled how the Army, like in the aftermath of the Uri attack, delivered a strong response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which was backed by Pakistan. He paid special tribute to the people, including those from Chhattisgarh, who lost their lives in the incident.