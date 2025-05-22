Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Dedicate Nation’s First 9000 HP Locomotive Engine at Dahod

Manufactured in Dahod: Around 1200 locomotive engines will be produced in the next 10 years

The railway factory in Dahod, established under the PPP model, is set to manufacture 1,200 engines over the next 10 years, with plans to export them both domestically and internationally. These locomotive engines will soon be produced entirely under the 100% Make in India initiative. A key feature of these engines is their ability to carry cargo weighing up to 4,600 tonnes. For the first time, the engines will be equipped with air conditioning and a toilet facility for the driver. Additionally, an advanced cover system has been installed to enhance safety and prevent accidents. Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the Dahod factory is currently producing four engines, all of which will proudly bear the label “Manufactured In Dahod.”