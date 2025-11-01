CM Nayab Singh Saini rolls out paperless registry across Haryana

CHANDIGARH: On the occasion of Haryana Day, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced another major gift for the people of the state. The state government has taken a historic step towards digital governance by implementing a paperless registry system across Haryana.

Chief Minister Saini launched the system digitally during a press conference held at Haryana Niwas on Friday. He informed that the initiative was first introduced in the Ladwa tehsil of Kurukshetra district on September 29 and has now been expanded to cover the entire state. From September 29 to October 31, 2025, a total of 917 paperless registries were successfully completed, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness.

The Chief Minister stated that this new system will free citizens from the decades-old, complex registry process and eliminate unnecessary delays in registry-related work. Citizens will now be able to complete most procedures from the comfort of their homes and will need to visit the tehsil office only once for photo verification.