CM Nayab Singh Saini urges youth to follow Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s ideals for nation building

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini today virtually inaugurated state-level essay writing and story narration competitions titled “Suno Kahani Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Ki” from the Haryana Secretariat on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Paying tribute to the unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and supreme martyrdom of Guru Sahib, the Chief Minister said that the life of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji stands as an eternal example of truth, courage, and humanity.

Present on the occasion were Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sh. Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Department Sh. Vineet Garg, Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Sh. K.M. Pandurang, Additional Director (Administration) Smt. Varsha Khangwal, OSD to Chief Minister Sh. Prabhleen Singh, and other senior officers. Schools from across the state joined the event virtually.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister listened to the thoughts of students and encouraged them to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. On this occasion, four students presented Saakhi Vachan—narrating inspirational episodes from the life of Guru Sahib.

Congratulating all participating students, teachers, and parents, the Chief Minister said that the objective of these competitions is to inspire the younger generation to follow the path shown by our Gurus and national heroes. He said that from Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, all Gurus have sanctified the land of Haryana with their presence, and their teachings remain deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

He further informed that more than three and a half lakh students from schools across the state are participating in this initiative, which reflects the growing inspiration the new generation draws from the ideals and sacrifices of the Gurus. He urged students to participate wholeheartedly and imbibe the values of sacrifice, tolerance, equality, and justice propagated by Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The Chief Minister said that today’s tech-savvy generation should use social media and other platforms to spread messages of humanity, compassion, and brotherhood — this would be the truest tribute to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. He called upon all students, teachers, and citizens to strengthen the nation through their actions and thoughts, as that is the true purpose of this competition.

(This is a press release by the Haryana government.)