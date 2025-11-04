Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025: Building the future of innovation and investment

RAIPUR: The Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, is set to host Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 on 4 November, a landmark event designed to propel the state’s startup and technology ecosystem to national prominence.

Bringing together investors, industry leaders, and innovators, the event aims to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s emerging position as a hub for IT, ITeS, and technology-driven entrepreneurship. It will serve as a platform for attracting new investments, connecting startups with strategic partners, and showcasing the state’s rapidly expanding capabilities in digital transformation and deep-tech innovation.

National enablers such as the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the MeitY Startup Hub will join hands with the state government in exploring opportunities for collaboration across emerging sectors. Discussions will focus on technology-led development, innovation-driven policy frameworks, and fostering global linkages for local enterprises.

A key highlight of the event is the alignment of Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 with the state’s Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, which offers a comprehensive package of incentives for startups and IT/ITeS investors - including seed funding, operational assistance, and support for incubators and digital enterprises.