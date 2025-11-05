Sages and saints bless Chief Minister Dhami — bestow the title of "Protector of Dharma of Devbhoomi"

On the occasion of Uttarakhand’s Silver Jubilee Year, the Chief Minister’s residence transformed into a center of spiritual energy and cultural harmony as prominent saints and spiritual leaders from across the country met Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. They appreciated his efforts toward the state’s progress, cultural preservation, and spiritual enrichment.

The saints praised the positive transformation, heritage conservation, and decisions reinforcing Uttarakhand’s religious and cultural values. They blessed the Chief Minister and honored him with the title “Protector of Dharma of Devbhoomi.” The spiritual leaders said that under CM Dhami’s leadership, Uttarakhand is advancing toward new heights of spirituality, culture, and development.

Among the prominent saints and spiritual leaders present were Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji, President of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, Akhada Parishad President Swami Ravindrapuri Maharaj, Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth, renowned spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, and thinker-writer Dr. Kumar Vishwas, among others.

All saints extended their good wishes for the Silver Jubilee Year and lauded the Chief Minister’s dedication to preserving the state’s cultural honor and spiritual legacy.

Saints Praise CM Dhami’s Leadership

The saints said, “Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has provided leadership that strengthens Uttarakhand’s cultural identity, spiritual traditions, and social harmony. His efforts have safeguarded and enriched the soul and the Sanatan heritage of Devbhoomi.”

They also appreciated the government’s policies that have enhanced social and cultural discipline, preservation of religious sites, development of spiritual tourism, and promotion of traditional values.

Saints and the Government to Jointly Make Kumbh 2027 a Grand, Divine, and World-Class Event

The saints blessed Chief Minister Dhami and assured that they would work shoulder to shoulder with the government to make Haridwar Kumbh 2027 a grand, divine, and world-class event. They said that the Kumbh is not merely a religious festival but a confluence of Sanatan traditions, Indian culture, and global spiritual consciousness — a sacred responsibility for all.

The saints commended the government’s ongoing preparations for the Kumbh, including plans related to transportation, infrastructure, beautification of ghats, security, cleanliness, and development of pilgrimage centers. They said these initiatives would elevate Haridwar as a globally recognized spiritual heritage center.

Praising CM Dhami’s leadership, the saints said, “The vision presented by the Chief Minister to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand reach new heights through Kumbh 2027 is truly inspiring. With the government’s prompt decisions, transparency, and deep respect for religious traditions, we are confident that this Kumbh will write a golden chapter in history.”

They further assured, “All saints, seers, Akhadas, and religious institutions will work together as one family for the success of the Kumbh. Whether it be spiritual guidance or managing public faith, our full cooperation will continue at every step.”

Uttarakhand Emerging as a Hub of Cultural and Spiritual Growth

The saints also stated that Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a global spiritual center and a land of peace — crediting this transformation to the state government’s cultural vision and farsighted leadership.

All the saints and spiritual leaders present offered blessings and good wishes to the people of Uttarakhand and hailed the Silver Jubilee Year as a spiritually historic milestone for the state.

(This is a Press Release by the Uttarakhand government.)