Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the achievements and presented a roadmap for the future

Praising the Uttarakhand government for launching winter tourism, the Prime Minister said that the increasing number of tourists visiting the state during winters will strengthen the local economy. He also lauded the High Altitude Marathon and Adi Kailash Parikrama Run organized by the state government, noting that just three years ago, fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash annually a number that has now risen to 30,000. Similarly, the number of devotees visiting Baba Kedarnath Dham has reached 1.7 million (17 lakh). The Prime Minister added that eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand have the potential to reach new heights of growth.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi further said that Uttarakhand has now become a film destination, and the state’s new film policy has made shooting much easier. Likewise, Uttarakhand is emerging as a wedding destination. To take advantage of the “Wed in India” campaign, the state should develop a few luxurious venues with world-class facilities.

He noted that Uttarakhand’s local products are being successfully linked with the “Vocal for Local” movement. Fifteen agricultural products from the state have received GI tags, and the recent recognition of Bedu fruit and Badri ghee with GI tags is a matter of pride. Similarly, the “House of Himalayas” brand is bringing together Uttarakhand’s local products on one platform. Through digital platforms, these products are now reaching global markets. He remarked that although there were many obstacles along the state’s development journey, the BJP government has overcome them with determination and strong resolve.

The Prime Minister praised the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying that the state government’s serious implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has set an example for other states. Likewise, the enactment of laws against forced religious conversions and for riot control reflects the government’s bold, nation-first approach.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister once again extended his best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand. He said that as the state celebrates its Silver Jubilee, it will continue to rise to new heights of development with pride. He urged the people to envision where Uttarakhand should stand when India celebrates 100 years of independence, and to start walking that path without delay. He assured that the Government of India will always stand firmly with the Government of Uttarakhand on this journey.

The Prime Minister ended his speech with the words “Vande Mataram.”

“A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India” – Chief Minister

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on the occasion of the State Foundation Day and the Silver Jubilee celebrations. He welcomed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, saying that it is a matter of great fortune for all the people of Uttarakhand to have the presence and blessings of our esteemed Prime Minister on this historic occasion.

The Chief Minister said that as stated in the scriptures, “Raja dharmasya karanam” meaning, the king is the cause and protector of righteousness. When the ruler is virtuous and just, the welfare of all naturally follows. This maxim, he said, is a true reflection of the divine, inspiring, and action-oriented personality of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India’s armed forces demonstrated exemplary courage in Operation Sindoor, giving a befitting response to the enemy.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand envisioned and nurtured by Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji continues to move forward with the mantra of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India,” striving to become a prosperous and self-reliant state by the year 2047. Under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has showcased a new, shining image of a transforming state before the world through grand events such as the Global Investors Summit, G-20 meetings, and the 38th National Games.

Chief Minister Dhami further said that during times of crisis whether it was the Kedarnath tragedy, the Silkyara tunnel accident, the Joshimath landslide, or other natural calamities Prime Minister Modi always stood with the people of Uttarakhand with great sensitivity and compassion. It is due to his affectionate support and guidance that Uttarakhand has emerged from these challenges with renewed strength, determination, and energy.