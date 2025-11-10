Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the achievements and presented a roadmap for the future

Outlined the path for Uttarakhand’s vision for the year 2047 and urged everyone to move forward without waiting.
Assured full support from the Central Government and laid the foundation for development projects worth ₹8,260 crore.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun on Sunday, to attend the main function of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, marking the Silver Jubilee celebrations. He inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth ₹8,260 crore. Appreciating Uttarakhand’s achievements over the past 25 years, he encouraged everyone to move forward with a roadmap for the next 25 years.
At the ceremony held in the FRI campus, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state in Garhwali and Kumaoni on the occasion of State Foundation Day. He said that November 9 is the result of the long struggle and perseverance of the people of Uttarakhand. This day fills every Uttarakhand resident with a sense of pride. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the statehood movement and also saluted all those who participated in the movement.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that 25 years ago, when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre created the state of Uttarakhand amid great hopes and aspirations, those dreams are now being fulfilled. Expressing his deep affection for Uttarakhand, he said that during his spiritual journeys here, he was inspired by the struggle and hard work of the people living in the mountains. The days he spent in Uttarakhand gave him a true understanding of the state’s potential. With that faith, after visiting Baba Kedarnath, he had said that this decade would belong to Uttarakhand and now his belief has become even stronger that this is indeed the era of Uttarakhand’s rise.
The Prime Minister said that 25 years ago, when Uttarakhand was newly formed, there were many challenges. The state had limited resources, a small budget, and few sources of income. Most of its needs were met through central assistance. But today, the picture has completely changed. He said that 25 years ago, Uttarakhand’s budget was only ₹4,000 crore, which has now crossed ₹1 lakh crore. In these 25 years, the state’s power generation has quadrupled, and the total length of roads has doubled. At the time of state formation, only about 4,000 passengers used air services in six months, whereas today, over 4,000 passengers travel by air in a single day.
Over this period, the number of engineering colleges in the state has increased by more than ten. There was only one medical college at the time of formation; now there are ten. Twenty-five years ago, the state’s vaccine coverage was below 25 percent today, every village is covered under full vaccination.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that earlier on Sunday, at the venue itself, he interacted with several young people and entrepreneurs all of whom were enthusiastic and hopeful about the state’s progress. This clearly shows that every citizen of Uttarakhand is ready to contribute towards making India a developed nation.
Referring to the development projects launched on Sunday, he said that these initiatives will accelerate Uttarakhand’s journey of growth. The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Uttarakhand government is now providing subsidies to apple and kiwi farmers through digital currency, a modern technology that allows transparent tracking of financial assistance.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Uttarakhand’s economy is deeply connected to connectivity. At present, projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore are underway in the state. The Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project is progressing rapidly, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is now complete, and the Gaurikund–Kedarnath and Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects have been inaugurated. All these initiatives are giving new momentum to development in Uttarakhand.
He further said that Uttarakhand has covered a long journey of progress over the past 25 years, but now the state must chart a roadmap for the next 25 years. For this, Uttarakhand must embrace the mantra of “Where there is will, there is a way.” And what better day to begin discussions on these goals than November 9 itself?
The Prime Minister said that if Uttarakhand sets its mind to it, the state can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world within just a few years. Its sacred temples, ashrams, and yoga traditions can be connected to a global network. He emphasized the need to develop yoga centers in every assembly constituency. Similarly, the Vibrant Villages can be developed into small but attractive tourism hubs.
He said that when tourists experience the warmth of homestays here tasting local delicacies like chutkani, rot, arsa, and jhangora ki kheer, they will definitely want to return again and again. Therefore, Uttarakhand must focus on tapping into its hidden potential.
He also suggested linking tourists with local festivals such as Harela, Phooldei, and Bhitoli. Festivals like Nanda Devi, Jauljivi, Bageshwar Uttarayani, Devidhura, Shravani, and the Butter Festival embody the living spirit of the region. To showcase this vibrant culture to the world, the concept of “One District – One Festival” can be adopted to bring Uttarakhand onto the global map.
Praising the Uttarakhand government for launching winter tourism, the Prime Minister said that the increasing number of tourists visiting the state during winters will strengthen the local economy. He also lauded the High Altitude Marathon and Adi Kailash Parikrama Run organized by the state government, noting that just three years ago, fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash annually a number that has now risen to 30,000. Similarly, the number of devotees visiting Baba Kedarnath Dham has reached 1.7 million (17 lakh). The Prime Minister added that eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand have the potential to reach new heights of growth.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi further said that Uttarakhand has now become a film destination, and the state’s new film policy has made shooting much easier. Likewise, Uttarakhand is emerging as a wedding destination. To take advantage of the “Wed in India” campaign, the state should develop a few luxurious venues with world-class facilities.
He noted that Uttarakhand’s local products are being successfully linked with the “Vocal for Local” movement. Fifteen agricultural products from the state have received GI tags, and the recent recognition of Bedu fruit and Badri ghee with GI tags is a matter of pride. Similarly, the “House of Himalayas” brand is bringing together Uttarakhand’s local products on one platform. Through digital platforms, these products are now reaching global markets. He remarked that although there were many obstacles along the state’s development journey, the BJP government has overcome them with determination and strong resolve.
The Prime Minister praised the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying that the state government’s serious implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has set an example for other states. Likewise, the enactment of laws against forced religious conversions and for riot control reflects the government’s bold, nation-first approach.
Concluding his address, the Prime Minister once again extended his best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand. He said that as the state celebrates its Silver Jubilee, it will continue to rise to new heights of development with pride. He urged the people to envision where Uttarakhand should stand when India celebrates 100 years of independence, and to start walking that path without delay. He assured that the Government of India will always stand firmly with the Government of Uttarakhand on this journey.
The Prime Minister ended his speech with the words “Vande Mataram.”
“A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India” – Chief Minister
Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on the occasion of the State Foundation Day and the Silver Jubilee celebrations. He welcomed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, saying that it is a matter of great fortune for all the people of Uttarakhand to have the presence and blessings of our esteemed Prime Minister on this historic occasion.
The Chief Minister said that as stated in the scriptures, “Raja dharmasya karanam” meaning, the king is the cause and protector of righteousness. When the ruler is virtuous and just, the welfare of all naturally follows. This maxim, he said, is a true reflection of the divine, inspiring, and action-oriented personality of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India’s armed forces demonstrated exemplary courage in Operation Sindoor, giving a befitting response to the enemy.
The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand envisioned and nurtured by Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji continues to move forward with the mantra of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India,” striving to become a prosperous and self-reliant state by the year 2047. Under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has showcased a new, shining image of a transforming state before the world through grand events such as the Global Investors Summit, G-20 meetings, and the 38th National Games.
Chief Minister Dhami further said that during times of crisis whether it was the Kedarnath tragedy, the Silkyara tunnel accident, the Joshimath landslide, or other natural calamities Prime Minister Modi always stood with the people of Uttarakhand with great sensitivity and compassion. It is due to his affectionate support and guidance that Uttarakhand has emerged from these challenges with renewed strength, determination, and energy.
He added that along with development, the state government is also committed to preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural identity, traditional heritage, and demographic balance. In this direction, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating law, anti-conversion law, riot prevention law, and the abolition of the Madarsa Board are important steps toward building a harmonious and equitable society in the state.
The Chief Minister began his address by paying tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, as well as to the martyrs and activists of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, and extended his heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of the State Foundation Day.
Present on the occasion were Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Shri Gurmit Singh, Union Minister of State Shri Ajay Tamta, Assembly Speaker Smt. Ritu Khanduri, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, along with other distinguished guests and dignitaries.
