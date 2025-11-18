Tamil Versification of Bhagavad Gita and Tamil Gita chanting competition

Bhagavad Gita is a book that can improve and upgrade our lives. This book is suitable for all ages and for all walks of life. Chinmaya Mission, Chennai, has versified the Bhagavad Gita into Tamil.

This Tamil versification of Bhagavad Gita was done to enable people who do not know Sanskrit to easily read and understand it. It is noteworthy that the Music Maestro Ilayaraja has composed music for selected 125 verses that have been translated into Tamil, and it was released by our Indian Prime Minister, ShriNarendraModi at GangaikondaChozhapuram.

Chinmaya Mission has organized a Bhagavad Gita recitation competition in Tamil to make the Tamil-speaking people to listen, read, understand Bhagavad Gita and benefit from it in TAMIL NADU.

The details of the competition are as follows:

Competition:

First Division: Students from 3rd to 6th std must recite Slokas 1 to 3 and explain any one Sloka.

Second Division: Students from 7th to 9th grade must memorize Slokas 1 to 5 and explain any one Sloka.

Prizes:

The students who win the competition will be given first prize cars, second prize electric scooters, and third prize electric bicycles. Furthermore, the winners of the competition will be taken on a pilgrimage to the Himalayas. Many consolation prizes will also be given.

How to Register for the Competition:

Those who are interested in participating in the competition call 9342771292. Registrations are open from 18 to 28 November

(This is a press release by Chinmaya Mission, Chennai)