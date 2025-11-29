ICL Fincorp launches zonal office and five new branches in Delhi

ICL Fincorp celebrated the grand inauguration of its zonal office and five new branch offices across Delhi. The high-profile launch event was held at the Connaught Place Branch, New Delhi.

The ceremony was inaugurated by HE. HON. Adv. K.G. Anilkumar, Goodwill Ambassador of LACTC, India Cuba Trade Commissioner and Chairman & Managing Director of ICL Fincorp. Mrs Uma Anilkumar, Whole-time Director, Vice Chairman & CEO of ICL Fincorp, led the lamp lighting ceremony. Dr Rajashree Ajith, Executive Director of ICL Fincorp, delivered the welcome address. The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by CS Shinto Stanly, Independent Director of ICL Fincorp.

The inauguration marks a major milestone in ICL Fincorp’s mission to bring its customer-centric financial services closer to the people of Delhi. The new zonal office, strategically established in the heart of Connaught Place, New Delhi, will serve as the primary operational hub for the region.

Strengthening this presence further, five new branches have been launched across key locations in the capital, including Connaught Place, Malviya Nagar, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar and Rohini. Together, these additions ensure wider accessibility, enhanced service delivery and greater convenience for a rapidly growing customer base.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, ICL Fincorp is recognised as one of India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), empowering individuals with secure and reliable financial solutions. The organisation continues to grow with 2000+ committed employees, 300+ branches and 3.5 million+ satisfied customers across the country.

Under the visionary leadership of Adv. K.G. Anilkumar and Mrs Uma Anilkumar, this new chapter offers reliable and impactful financial solutions, building a deeper connection with Delhi’s people.

"For over three decades, ICL Fincorp has stood for reliability, transparency, credibility and a customer-centric approach," said Adv. K.G. Anilkumar. "This expansion reinforces our vision to enhance accessibility and convenience for our customers while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence."

(This is a Press Release by ICL Fincorp.)