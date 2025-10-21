City Union Bank unveils new digital payment solutions at Global FinTech Fest 2025

With the vision of rolling out more and more digital products to customers, City Union Bank (CUB) has recently been in the limelight in the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 by unveiling a host of novel digital payment products and solutions. The new product launches are aimed to increase customer convenience and simplify financial services for all its customers.

These innovations, developed in partnership with NPCI and other partners, are sure to increase digital payments across India by streamlining payment processes and customer experience with enhanced security.

The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 was organised by The Payments Council of India (PCI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)from October 7 to 9.

The new digital products launched by the bank which are unveiled by Governor of Reserve Bank of Indiain the GFF 2025 held at Mumbai during Oct 07-09, 2025 are

1. IoT Payments – ‘UPI Circle – My Devices’,

2. Single Block Multiple Debit (SBMD) – ‘UPI Reserve Pay’

3. SLM Chatbot – ‘UPI Help’ (Assistant pilot an AI powered support for UPI payments)

4. Introduction of Multisignatory Workflows through UPI

5. Enabling Cash Withdrawal through Micro ATM using UPI at Business Correspondent (BC) touch points.

6. Introduction of Additional authentication methods for UPI –BioAuth

7. Introduction of Additional authentication methods for UPI – Face Auth

8. Loan Against Mutual Funds (NTB Flow)

9. CUB Desire – NTB

10. CUB Depend – Credit Line on UPI

11. CUB RuPay MSME Card

