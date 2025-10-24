Heart Wise Quiz 2025: Inspires Chennai students to embrace healthy living

The Heart Wise Quiz 2025, organized in commemoration of World Heart Day, concluded with enthusiasm on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Auditorium, Pallikaranai, Chennai. The quiz brought together students from Classes 5 to 9 across the city, aiming to create awareness about heart health, nutrition, and healthy living from a young age.

Dr. T.G. Sivaranjani, Director, Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, interacted with the semi-finalists in a light-hearted and interactive manner, emphasizing the triad mantra for healthy living – Food, Exercise, and Sleep. She shared practical tips on balanced eating, simple strength-training routines, and maintaining proper sleep in sync with the circadian rhythm. She also highlighted the hospital’s preventive health initiatives: “Our mission goes beyond treating illness. While we are fully equipped for cardiac emergencies 24/7, we see it as our duty to help society stay healthy and prevent such emergencies whenever possible.”

Dr. Senthil Raj, Consultant Cardiologist, engaged the children in a gentle and friendly interaction that put them at ease, offering insights on heart health and lifestyle choices.

The Grand Finale saw six finalists compete in a spirited battle of knowledge and quick thinking, impressing everyone with their awareness and enthusiasm.