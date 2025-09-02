Honour for the brave in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami fulfills his promise, Agniveer Reservation Rules notified

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has fulfilled yet another major promise by announcing 10 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs for demobilized Agniveers. On Monday, the Department of Personnel and Vigilance officially issued the “Horizontal Reservation Rules–2025 for Direct Recruitment to Uniformed Posts in Group-C Services under the State of Uttarakhand.”

Direct Benefit in Uniformed Posts

Under this regulation, demobilized Agniveers will now get 10 percent horizontal reservation in important uniformed posts such as Police Constable (Civil/PAC), Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC, Fireman, Fire Officer Grade-II, Jail Guard, Deputy Jailor, Forest Guard, Forester, Excise Constable, Enforcement Constable, and Secretariat Security Guard. Along with this, the path has also been cleared for their appointment in the Tiger Protection Force.

Dhami’s Masterstroke

As Uttarakhand is a state with a large military population, this decision by the government is being seen as a “masterstroke.” Experts say that this will not only secure the future of Agniveers but also inspire the youth to join the armed forces.

Chief Minister Dhami said, “Former Agniveers who have served the nation are the pride of our state. It is our responsibility to provide them respect and employment opportunities. This decision is a concrete step toward securing their future. Our government is making every effort to provide employment opportunities for ex-servicemen and Agniveers.”