CM Patel holds dialogue with top industrialists in Delhi to promote Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

GANDHINAGAR: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, to be held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will showcase the unique industrial potential, economic strengths, and cultural heritage of different regions of the state on a wider scale. The CM was addressing the interactive session and roadshow organised in New Delhi with leading businessmen and officials from industrial organisations for the promotion of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

The CM mentioned that Vibrant Gujarat, a confluence of trade and tradition, commerce and culture, industry and entrepreneurship, has become the growth engine of the country's development through the Vibrant Summit, inspired by Prime Minister Modi. The idea of launching the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in 2003 proved to be a game-changer for the state’s holistic development. With the remarkable success of this summit over the past two decades, Gujarat today has become the most industrialised and urbanised state in the country, and the most preferred investment destination for investors, he said.

The CM added that the Prime Minister has given a vision of inclusive development for every person and every region. To realise this vision and build on the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the state is now launching Regional Vibrant Conferences to accelerate industrial and economic growth at the regional level. In this context, the CM stated that the production and output of certain regions of Gujarat surpass those of several states in the country. These Regional Conferences will create new opportunities for sector-specific investments in North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Central Gujarat, setting a new direction for futuristic development, he said.