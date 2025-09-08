Chhattisgarh Investor Connect comes to Bastar: Driving inclusive growth and empowering local communities

RAIPUR: In a significant push for regional development, the Department of Commerce and Industries of the Chhattisgarh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is set to host the next edition of Chhattisgarh Investor Connect in Bastar on September 11.

This flagship investment promotion initiative has already been successfully held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Raipur, and internationally in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul—garnering investment commitments worth ₹6.65 lakh crore since November 2024. With the Bastar edition, the government is extending this momentum to one of the state’s most dynamic regions.

The Bastar Investor Connect underscores the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, which is designed to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship, and empower local communities, while respecting and preserving Bastar’s rich tribal heritage and cultural identity.

The Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30 offers a wide range of investor-friendly benefits. It provides customized incentives for projects above ₹1000 crore or those creating more than 1000 jobs, and lays special emphasis on priority sectors including pharmaceuticals, agro and food processing, textiles, IT and digital technologies, advanced electronics, aerospace and defense, and global capability centers. Tourism has been accorded industry status with subsidies of up to 45 percent in Bastar, covering hotels, eco-tourism, wellness centers, adventure sports and sports facilities. Notably, 88 percent of Bastar’s blocks fall under Group 3, ensuring investors receive maximum policy benefits.