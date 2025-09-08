Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya in Chhattisgarh prisons: New initiative to give direction to ex-Naxals

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh has long been identified as a state affected by Naxalism and violence. But now, efforts to transform the image of the state have gained momentum. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prison reforms have been given priority, and as part of this, the practice of yoga and Sudarshan Kriya has been introduced for inmates in all prisons of the state.

Step Towards Good Governance and Reform

The government believes that prisons should not only be a place of punishment but also institutions of reform and rehabilitation. Therefore, every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., inmates in all district jails are engaged in yoga and meditation. This initiative has brought about positive changes in the daily routine of both the prison administration and the inmates.

Support from Art of Living

The state government has taken the support of the Art of Living foundation in this campaign. Trainers from the foundation are teaching yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya to inmates under the “Prison Course.” This has helped inmates attain mental peace and inner strength.