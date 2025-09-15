After launching 110 special silk sarees in the past 100 years, RmKv to launch 15 more

Since the opening of its first store at Tirunelveli, RmKV Silks has come a long way in the past 101 years. The RmKV management believes that this remarkable achievement has been possible because of the unwavering love of its customers, the unshakeable support of its business associates, and the tireless dedication of its weavers and employees.

One of the salient features of RmKV Silks over the past 100 plus years has been launching exquisite silk sarees for its customers. These silk sarees have been conceptualized at the RmKV Design Studio and woven by RmKV master weavers using innovative techniques/methods. These innovations span from creation of colours using natural ingredients to modifications in weaving to make the silk fabric lighter and airier.

After having launched more than 110 special silk sarees in the past 100 years, in its 101st year RmKV Silks is launching 15 silk sarees for this festive season.

The special creations for this Festive season 2025 are based on inspirations from Japanese art and Indian Heritage. Details of the unique creations are below:

Sashiko Reversible

This Reversible Silk Saree is a handwoven marvel that offers two graceful looks in one. Conceptualized in the RmKV design studio this exquisite silk creations features a rich dark green on one side and a warm sunset orange on the other, each with its own contrasting border and pallu. Delicate Kikyo floral motifs in shimmering zari dance across the body. Versatile and elegant, it’s crafted to perfection by RmKV’s master weavers.

Korvai Japan

This stunning silk saree – conceptualized at the RmKV design studio, is a luminous fusion of Indian craftsmanship and Japanese artistry. Its regal crimson border is intricately woven in pure gold zari, featuring traditional Japanese motifs that symbolize resilience and good fortune. A vibrant red-green pallu showcases a radiant floral medallion encircled by elegant vines, while delicate olive-green Hanabishi flower buttas bloom across the body. Handwoven by RmKV’s master artisans, this saree is a cultural symphony of elegance.

Mount Fuji

Discover the stunning blend of Japanese artistry and Indian handloom tradition in RmKV’s exquisite deep indigo silk saree. Conceptualized by the RmKV Design Studio and handwoven with intricate Sashiko geometric motifs, this masterpiece showcases delicate Sakura (cherry blossom) and bold Asanoha (hemp leaf) patterns flourishing along a traditional gold zari border, accented by vibrant orange silk that glows like the dawn sky. The pallu unfolds into a breathtaking woven panorama: a serene Mount Fuji framed by blossoming cherry trees, with an elegant pagoda and distant torii gate. Elevate your style with this timeless piece of art.

Natural Peach Gradient

Celebrate heritage in living color with this naturally dyed gradient silk saree. Six harmonious peach tones flow from deep coral to delicate blush across the body, each check outlined in fine gold zari and blooming with a tiny lotus. A vibrant green border and pallu—tinted with nature’s indigo and marigold—carry subtle wave motifs in shimmering zari. Conceptualized in the RmKV design studio and handwoven by RmKV’s master artisans, this drape unites traditional dyeing with innovative weaving.

These harmonious shades are achieved through a meticulous blend of Lac and Sappan wood natural dyes, arranged warp-wise from light to dark and echoed in the weft.

Mocha Mousse

Experience earthy elegance with Mocha Mousse, RmKV’s naturally dyed, Colour of the Year silk saree. This rich coffee-brown colour was achieved with pure betel nut and catechu dyes, creating a smooth monotone canvas. Gliding across the drape are graceful Tancho crane motifs woven in gleaming silver zari, their outstretched wings symbolizing longevity. A subtle wave-patterned zari border adds a hint of fortune. Conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio, this saree embodies RmKV’s contemporary style grounded in tradition.

Van Gogh Lino

This RmKV’s Lino Checks silk saree – Van Gogh Reverie was conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio as a wearable masterpiece inspired by Van Gogh’s artistry. Its luminous salmon-pink body blooms with golden zari poppies and almond blossoms outlined in vivid magenta silk. Woven using RmKV’s patented Leno technique, this silk saree is 40% lighter than traditional silk and features a flowing pallu inspired by Van Gogh’s Field of Irises as a tapestry of motion. Finished with a subtle gilded selvage border, this innovative drape is handwoven to perfection by RmKV’s master weavers.

Rasaleela Silk Saree

Step into the divine rhythm with RmKV’s exquisite Rasaleela silk saree—Conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio and brought to life by RmKV’s master weavers. Immerse yourself in the enchanting Rasaleela of Lord Krishna, intricately woven into a vibrant aquamarine pallu that flows effortlessly into an elegant body. Adorned with shimmering golden zari and rich meena work, peacock feather motifs grace the borders and delicate buttas, exuding a mystic charm. Each thread whispers timeless devotion, ensuring you stand out on any occasion.

Dubla Lino Varna

Handwoven using RmKV's patented Leno technique, this vivid neon-green silk saree with delicate lattice and floral Jamdhani motifs that appear to float across the drape, is 40% lighter than traditional korvai silk saree. A striking peacock-blue border and pallu in pure gold zari create a rich contrast, adorned with flowing Jamdhani patterns that frame the saree in elegance. This contemporary creation was envisioned in the RmKV Design Studio, where tradition meets modern textile artistry.

Natural Chrysanthemum

Step into timeless elegance with RmKV’s Running Border silk saree – conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio and naturally dyed in earthy hues from Indian madder, Lac, and Mulberry. Its signature running border merges fluidly into the body for a modern twist on tradition. At the heart is a radiant chrysanthemum motif in gold zari with meena accents, complemented by delicate cherry blossom buttas across the drape. A honeycomb zari pallu adds the final touch of artistry to this handwoven marvel by RmKV’s master weavers.

Muppagam Natural

Rediscover the harmony of heritage with RmKV’s Muppagam silk saree, a naturally dyed masterpiece using a rich palette of natural ingredients like Myrobalan, Indigo, lac, Sappan wood, and Indian madder. Conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio and coloured with a palette of pure natural dyes, its central panel bursts with a medley of multicoloured checks interlaced with gold zari for subtle elegance. Flanking this, bold magenta sections are adorned with gleaming parrot motifs celebrating joy. The pattern flows seamlessly into the pallu, unified by a time-honored weaving technique. An ode to tradition, thoughtfully handwoven by RmKV’s master artisans.

Gradient Varna

Experience the exquisite craftsmanship of RmKV Design Studio in this captivating silk saree, where traditional elegance meets a contemporary twist. The rich blue silk fabric dances with vibrant green gradient triangles, infusing life and movement into every fold. Delicate silver zari lines add a touch of shimmer, while a striking gold zari border and pallu showcase geometric stripes intertwined with emerald threads. Meticulously crafted by RmKV’s master artisans, this piece beautifully marries modern design with timeless artistry.

Kottadi Kattam

Immerse yourself in a vibrant tapestry of tradition with RmKV’s Jammul Checks silk saree. Its lustrous silk body is woven in a lively grid of crimson, orange, and viridian checks, each outlined by glinting gold zari. Star-flower buttas bloom at each crimson cross point, echoing auspicious blossoms. Expertly woven by RmKV’s master weavers, the saree features a slender gold-striped border and a rich viridian pallu adorned with timeless paisley and floral motifs. Celebrate colour and culture like never before with this design conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio.

Corner Mango

Enter a world of shimmering dual-tones with the Corner Butta silk saree – conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio. Crafted with aqua green and blue warp threads against a magenta weft, it dazzles with golden buttas and a unique corner mango motif that unifies the drape. The vibrant magenta border and pallu, adorned with swan and elephant motifs in gold zari, offer a regal touch. Meticulously woven by RmKV’s master artisans using cutting-edge techniques, this saree embodies a fusion of color harmony and artistic elegance.

Kuyil Kann Korvai

Experience classic grandeur with RmKV’s Evening-Morning Korvai silk saree, conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio as a vibrant tribute to Korvai craftsmanship. Its radiant greenish-yellow body is adorned with alternating lotus buttas in colourful silk and gold zari—symbols of prosperity and grace. The contrast border dazzles with kuyil kan (nightingale’s eye) motifs rendered in vivid orange silk, framed by intricate zari bands that add a regal flourish. A timeless drape for unforgettable moments, brought to life by the skilled hands of RmKV’s master weavers.

Kumo Korvai

Presenting the Micro Pallu silk saree conceptualized in the RmKV Design Studio – where intricate detail meets timeless tradition. A soft peach body, handwoven in the traditional korvai technique, is delicately patterned with Japanese cloud motifs outlined in violet silk. The dramatic purple pallu dazzles with elaborate architecture-inspired designs, anchored by golden arrow-feather (Yagasuri) motifs symbolizing good fortune. A border of cascading chrysanthemum florals in gold zari, accented with subtle diamond patterns, frames this exquisite creation, lovingly crafted by RmKV’s master weavers.

RmKV with 101 years of heritage in Silk is known for some of the unique creations such as Hamsa Damayanthi Chinnanchiru Kiliye, Durbar Krishna, Aishwarya Pookal and Kural Ovium; the Grand Reversible Saree, the 50000-Colour saree, the Varnajaalam range, the innovative Natural Silk, Revival range of sarees, Lino Light – the saree that breathes and many more. RmKV has also won two National Awards for designs and innovative techniques in weaving.

RmKV is reputed for its wedding silks, unique silk sarees, as well as family apparel, with large showrooms in Chennai – (stores at T Nagar, Nexus Vijaya Mall-Vadapalani and Phoenix Market City-Velachery), Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Bangalore.

RmKV has also constantly innovated the technique and process of weaving silk sarees. One such effort is the introduction of modernized pneumatic handloom, which are less cumbersome for the weaver. This has encouraged many women to take to weaving and provide additional livelihood to their families.

(This is a Press Release by RmKv.)