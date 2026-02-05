ICL Fincorp’s new NCD Issue opens on 5th February 2026, offering an effective yield upto 12.25%

ICL Fincorp has announced the launch of its latest public issue of Secured Redeemable NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs), opening on 5th February 2026.

With an effective yield of up to 12.25%, this offering presents an attractive, secure investment opportunity for those who require flexible tenures.

Following the remarkable response to our previous NCD issues, we are truly honored by the trust and confidence our valued investors have placed in us. This continued support inspires us to deliver even more robust financial solutions tailored to our customers' evolving needs.

The NCD issue will remain open until 18th February 2026 and is rated CRISIL BBB- /STABLE.

Each NCD carries a face value of ₹1,000. The issue offers 10 options (10 ISINs), with tenures of 13, 24, 36, 60, and 72 months, with monthly, annual, and cumulative interest options, with interest rates ranging from 10.00% to 12.25%.

The minimum application amount is ₹10,000, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of investors. The proceeds from this issue will be strategically used to support ICL Fincorp’s growth initiatives and to enhance the quality of services we provide to our customers and stakeholders across India.

This action reaffirms our commitment to delivering reliable, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions. With a legacy of 34 years, ICL Fincorp has established itself as a trusted financial partner under the visionary leadership of CMD Adv. K.G. Anilkumar.