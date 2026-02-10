Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 concludes with landmark announcements on Quantum Security and Global Digital Trust

NEW DELHI: Coinciding with Safer Internet Day, the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 concluded today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the culmination of three days of global dialogue, capacity building, and action-oriented collaboration focused on Trust & Safety, CyberPeace, and responsible digital governance.

The summit brought together governments, parliamentarians, law enforcement agencies, defence and diplomatic leadership, global technology platforms, industry, academia, civil society, and citizens, the Summit reinforcing a central message: digital trust must be built with people at the centre and not as an afterthought of technology or policy.

Addressing the audience, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President, CyberPeace, said, “Safer Internet Day reminds us that trust and safety online cannot be achieved through policy alone. It has to be lived every day by citizens, institutions, and governments alike. CyberPeace is about moving conversations from the grassroots to policymakers and ensuring that technology remains safe, responsible, and inclusive for everyone.”

Safer Internet Day: From Awareness to Everyday Responsibility

As the world observed Safer Internet Day, the final day of the Summit underscored that online safety cannot remain a symbolic, one-day conversation. Instead, it must translate into everyday behaviour, institutional preparedness, and shared accountability across the digital ecosystem.

This approach builds on CyberPeace’s sustained pre-Summit engagement, including E-Raksha Trust & Safety programmes and grassroots awareness initiatives, which positioned citizens especially students and first responders as active participants in shaping safer digital behaviour. These initiatives also serve as a strategic precursor to the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing CyberPeace’s long-term focus on responsible and inclusive technology adoption.

High-Level Global Plenary and Strategic Dialogues

The final day featured a Global Trust & Safety Plenary, bringing together senior national and international cyber and security leaders, including Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant (Retd.), former National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, Navin Kumar Singh, National Cyber Security Coordinator, G.K. Goswami, H.E. the Ambassador of Estonia to India, and Ambassador Raj Shrivastava, IFS, Dean, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs, alongside policymakers, defence experts, and global technology leaders.

Industry and institutional perspectives were represented by Ms. Yolynd Lobo, Director – Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google Cloud, Mr. Douglas Kramer, Chief Legal Officer, Cloudflare, and Dr. Anil Sahastrabuddhe, Chairman, Executive Committee, NAAC, National Educational Technology Forum, and National Board of Accreditation, highlighting the convergence of policy, technology, education, and governance in building digital trust.

Deliberations highlighted the growing need for international coordination on cyber governance, recognising that cyber threats, AI risks, and trust deficits increasingly transcend national borders.

Speakers emphasised that cybersecurity today is no longer a technical domain alone, but a core pillar of national security, economic resilience, and public trust in digital systems.

The plenary and parallel sessions focused on:

•

Responsible AI and AI Safety, including governance, ethics, and real-world deployment

•

Cyber diplomacy and internet governance, with a focus on multistakeholder cooperation

•

Critical infrastructure resilience and national security

•

Quantum-era cybersecurity and future-proofing digital systems

•

Law enforcement and cybercrime coordination

Trust emerged as a strategic asset in the digital economy, requiring strong institutions, cross-border collaboration, and citizen confidence to sustain long-term digital growth.

Landmark Announcements: Quantum Security and Knowledge Leadership

A key announcement during the concluding sessions was the launch of the Global Quantum Intelligence Threat Alliance (GQITA), announced by Jay Oberoi, Founder, Synergy Quantum, in partnership with CyberPeace. The Alliance aims to address emerging global risks posed by quantum technologies to cryptographic systems, critical infrastructure, defence networks, and global commerce, while advancing preparedness for a quantum-secure future.

The Summit also witnessed the book launch focussing on Trust & Safety and cyber resilience, reinforcing the importance of research-led knowledge dissemination in shaping policy, industry practices, and public understanding.

CyberPeace Exhibition: Translating Policy into Practice

Running alongside the plenary sessions, the CyberPeace Exhibition showcased Trust & Safety solutions designed for real-world impact, including cybersecurity and AI safety innovations, quantum security technologies, GovTech solutions, live demonstrations, and citizen engagement zones.

The Exhibition reinforced the Summit’s emphasis on implementation over intent, spotlighting solutions ready for adoption by governments, institutions, and communities.

Over three days, the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 evolved from dialogue to action, bridging citizens and policymakers, technology and trust, and innovation and responsibility.

As the Summit concluded on Safer Internet Day, CyberPeace reaffirmed its commitment to advancing cyber stability, Trust & Safety, and responsible digital governance through continued collaboration, capacity building, and global partnerships.