World's largest sound healing dome unveiled at tulåh Clinical Wellness by AR Rahman

AR Rahman, one of the world's most influential and successful music composers, unveiled the Sonorium — the world’s largest sound healing dome — at tulåh Clinical Wellness in Calicut. The Sonorium at tulåh marks an unprecedented milestone in holistic wellness: an immersive architectural and therapeutic marvel designed to harness sound frequencies for deep physical and emotional restoration. AR Rahman visited tulåh with his Indian classical band, JHALAA, to inaugurate the space.

On this special occasion, Mr. Rahman said, “It is deeply fulfilling to see Mr. Faizal and Mrs. Shabana’s vision come alive in a space like tulåh Clinical Wellness. The Sonorium has been crafted with extraordinary precision; the vibrations are profoundly therapeutic. We brought JHALAA here to rehearse and ideate, and the experience was transformative. The stillness, the purity of the environment, and tulåh’s holistic approach to clinical wellness create a setting that naturally supports healing, focus, and creative exploration. This is a space where the mind and body truly align.”

Faizal Kottikollon, Founder at tulåh Clinical Wellness, added: “The Sonorium is one of the most groundbreaking elements of tulåh Clinical Wellness. It is a co-creation between the tulåh team and the team at Svaram, Auroville in Pondicherry. Conceptualised around a seven-fold geometric system, it represents the seven chakras of the human body.

“The idea was to create a space that brings together ancient traditions and modern science using extraordinary structures like this dome, which is like an instrument and is seamlessly integrated with other instruments. We are truly grateful to AR Rahman for joining us at tulåh and inaugurating the Sonorium.”

AR Rahman with Faizal Kottikollon, Founder at tulåh Clinical Wellness, in the newly unveiled Sonorium.

Engineered at the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern science, the sound healing dome is purpose-built to deliver precisely calibrated acoustic frequencies that promote relaxation, balance the nervous system, and support the body’s natural healing processes. The dome will host guided sound therapy sessions, meditative immersions, and curated wellness programmes led by experienced practitioners from around the world. Each session is designed to help individuals disconnect from external noise and reconnect with their inner rhythm, fostering profound states of calm and renewal.

As global interest in non-invasive, experiential wellness therapies continues to rise, the world’s largest sound healing dome sets a new benchmark for immersive healing environments in India and globally, positioning itself as a landmark destination for those seeking transformative wellbeing experiences.

tulåh Clinical Wellness is open for bookings and will welcome visitors from March 2026.