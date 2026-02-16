Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offer prayers at Bhavnath Mahadev temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri

On this occasion, CM visited the premises of the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple on the concluding day of the traditional five-day Mahashivratri fair held in Junagadh.

He sought the blessings of Sadhu- saints honoring them by presenting traditional stoles (khes) as a mark of respect.

Mahashivratri fair, renowned for the gathering of saints, the Chief Minister interacted with Sadhus- Saints and also visited the 'Akhand Dhuna' located at the Bhavnath temple and later offered his prayers at the Mrigi Kund.

During the fair, CM met and sought blessings from several prominent saints, Shri Muktanand Bapu, Shri Shernath Bapu, Shri Hariharanand Bapu, Shri Mahesh Giri Bapu, Shri Mahendra Nandgiri Bapu, Shri Sampurnanand Ji Bapu, Shri Rajendra Das Bapu, Shri Bharadwaj Giri Bapu, Shri Buddha Giri Bapu, and Shri Somnath Ji Bapu. at the Satsang Hall within the premises of the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple. He honored them with traditional khes and flower garlands. District officials and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

District Collector Shri Anilkumar Ranavasiya and Secretary of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Board Shri Ramesh Merja welcomed Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel by presenting him with a memento. The administration department also welcomed Minister of State for Energy Shri Kaushik Vekariya with a memento.

Prant and Fair Officer Shri Charansinh Gohil provided an introductory overview of the Mahashivratri fair. CM interacted and greeted devotees in the premises of the Bhavnath temple.

Notably, the ‘Ravedi’ procession, featuring saints from various Akhadas and Digambar Sadhus, holds special significance during the Mahashivratri festival.