Adventure tourism as a catalyst for inclusive growth in Odisha

As India advances towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, tourism is emerging as a powerful engine of growth, employment and global engagement. Aligned with this national aspiration and Odisha’s own roadmap under Viksit Odisha 2047, we are positioning adventure tourism as a strategic sector that combines economic dynamism with inclusive development.

Across the world, travel is being redefined by experience. Adventure tourism- spanning trekking, water sports, aero activities and nature-based exploration- is among the fastest-growing segments globally. In India, the sector is expanding rapidly, driven by youth participation, rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for immersive travel. For Odisha, this presents not only a market opportunity but a development opportunity.

Our State is uniquely endowed for this transformation. From the Bay of Bengal coastline and major river systems to forested highlands and scenic reservoirs, Odisha offers natural terrains suited for water-based, land-based and air-based adventure. These landscapes are not constructed attractions; they are inherent strengths.

However, our approach is guided by responsibility and structure. The notification of the Adventure Tourism Guidelines 2025 marks a landmark reform. For the first time, Odisha has established a comprehensive framework covering categorisation of activities, mandatory safety standards, certification norms, insurance requirements, rescue preparedness and monitoring mechanisms. The Guidelines introduce License to Operate (LTO) and Recognition to Setup (RTS) systems to ensure accountability, professionalism and investor confidence. The objective is clear- to regulate and regularise the sector while enabling growth.

To further enhance transparency and ease of doing business, we have launched the Go-Adventure Portal, a digital platform for online applications, approvals and compliance tracking. This system simplifies procedures for operators while strengthening governance oversight.

Safety and capacity building remain central to our vision. Odisha has entered into strategic partnerships with leading national institutions to align with best practices. Collaboration with the National Institute of Water Sports strengthens water-based adventure protocols and training. Partnership with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation supports land-based adventure disciplines, while engagement with the Aero Club of India brings technical oversight to aero sports.

At the State level, we are working closely with the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services to build rescue capability and technical expertise. A major initiative in this direction is the establishment of OSWALI at Konark- the Odisha State Watermanship & Lifeguard Institute - envisioned as a dedicated training and certification centre for lifeguards and adventure personnel. Over time, OSWALI will evolve into a NIWS-like institute within the State, strengthening indigenous training capacity.

Adventure tourism in Odisha is not merely about attracting travellers. It is about empowering youth as guides, trainers and entrepreneurs; enabling coastal and tribal communities to benefit from homestays, transport and service enterprises; and creating livelihoods that are sustainable and locally rooted.

With structured policy, digital governance, institutional partnerships and community participation, Odisha is building a safe, responsible and inclusive adventure tourism ecosystem. As we move towards 2047, we envision a State where exploration drives opportunity, and where every coastline, forest and hill range contributes to a shared journey of growth and pride.

Odisha invites the world not just to visit- but to discover responsibly and inclusively.

(This article is written by By Smt. Pravati Parida who is the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Odisha.)