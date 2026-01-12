Vision for all: Two students, 500 glasses, and a vision that reached thousands

What started with a cardboard box and a dream has grown into a global initiative improving eye health for children across 3 countries in Asia (India, Singapore, and Cambodia).

Anish Golikere and Arnav Jain, two driven sixth form students at Tanglin and Co-Founders of Vision for All, launched Vision For All to tackle a simple but overlooked problem: children not having access to basic eye care and the rising prevalence of myopia in children.

Their idea was simple: collect unused glasses from families around Tanglin and send them to children in Cambodia. In just two weeks, they gathered over 500 pairs. Since then, their student-led initiative has exponentially grown, carrying out many interactive workshops, creating educational resources (such as 500+ myopia-themed storybooks translated into 4 languages) helping reach over 24,000 children across Singapore, Cambodia, and India through interactive workshops, multilingual storybooks & educational resources, and a website.