Chhattisgarh emerges as a national benchmark in digital governance of education

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has established a robust and exemplary model of good governance in education through the effective use of digital technology. The IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) has identified the state’s Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) as a leading national example of technology-enabled governance in the education sector, recognising it as a significant and scalable public innovation.

According to IBITF, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra reflects Chhattisgarh’s concrete achievements in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric administration. Implemented by the School Education Department under the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, Government of Chhattisgarh, VSK represents an institutional shift toward data-driven decision-making and demonstrates the state’s commitment to governance reform through digital innovation.

Chhattisgarh administers one of the largest public education systems in India, comprising more than 48,500 government schools, serving over 3.9 million students, and supported by approximately 180,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel. Historically, the scale of this system posed challenges such as fragmented data, limited real-time monitoring, and delays in administrative decision-making, all of which affected overall efficiency and outcomes.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra directly addresses these systemic challenges by functioning as a centralised, real-time digital monitoring and analytics platform. Through this integrated framework, the education department now has timely access to accurate, actionable data, enabling faster implementation of schemes and policies while ensuring outcomes are tracked with greater precision and accountability.